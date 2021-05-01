LSU's Marshall reuniting with Brady after being drafted by Panthers

Terrace Marshall Jr. believes his transition to the NFL was just made easier.
The former LSU star wide receiver was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 59 overall pick in Friday night’s second round of the NFL Draft. Marshall Jr. will be teaming up with the Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady — who served as LSU's passing game coordinator during the 2019 national championship season.
"It's amazing playing with him," Marshall said. "He breaks it down and makes everything easy for you. I just feel like it'll be an advantage for me. Going in and being able to learn everything quickly, as quickly as I can, and get to work. Just do what I have to do."
"He's a good fit," said Brady. "All I can say is, we have a great vision for him as a Carolina Panther. The skillset he has is going to be a great asset to our offense."
"To me, he's a big outside guy," Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said. "I think the biggest thing Joe said is he could play outside and inside which is really paramount in the things that we try to do."
Marshall Jr. will be part of Brady and Rhule's vision to further improve the Panthers offensive production.
During Carolina's 5-11 season a year ago, the Panthers ranked No. 22 in yards per game (349.5) and No. 24 in points per game (21.9).
Former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was acquired via trade this offseason and will replace Teddy Bridgewater to lead the offense in 2021. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, meanwhile, is healthy after an injury-riddled 2020 season when he appeared in only three games due to a high ankle sprain and shoulder injury.
"I just see me going out there and eating," Marshall Jr. said of joining the Panthers. "Going out there and eating with whoever is on the side of me playing. I'm just looking forward to going to work hard and doing what I've got to do. I'm just looking forward to taking care of my business."
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Marshall Jr. will be joining an already productive wide receiver corps that includes DJ Moore (66 receptions, 1193 yards) and Robby Anderson (95 receptions, 1,096 yards).
"The more weapons you have is always better," Brady said. "It's our job to find out what he does well, and put him in positions to have success. Excited to get back to work with him, and see him earn it all over again."
In his three seasons playing for LSU, Marshall Jr. was part of a wide receiver group that included two first-round draft picks in Justin Jefferson (2020) and Ja'Marr Chase (2021).
Yet, even with those fellow talented wideouts in the fold, Marshall Jr. still hauled in 46 passes for 671 yards (14.6 per catch) and 13 touchdowns during the Tigers' national title run.
"Not too many people are 6-2, 200-plus and run a 4.3, and are able to make plays on the ball like Terrace does," said Brady. "When the ball is in the air, Terrace always finds a way to come down with it, and I think he showcased that every time he was on the football field. Not a lot of games but a lot of production."
Despite not dropping a single red zone pass (25-for-25) in his LSU career, catching 106 receptions for 1,594 yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons, and running a 4.3 in the 40-yard dash during his Pro Day, Marshall Jr. slipped to the second round.
A history of injuries may have played a role in Marshall Jr.'s drop in the draft.
At Parkway High School in Bossier City, Marshall suffered a broken leg and injured ankle that carried over to his freshman season in 2018, he missed three games during the 2019 season due to a foot injury.
After seven games, Marshall Jr. then opted out of the rest of the 2020 season to prepare for the draft, which included having his left knee scoped.
Marshall Jr. is confident that he will be able to take full advantage of the opportunity the Panthers have given him.
"At the end of the day, the cream will always rise to the top," said Marshall Jr. who is the great nephew of the late Northwestern State legend and Kansas City Chief Joe Delaney. "So I just always did what I do and let God take care of the rest. I just go out there, do my thing and let the results speak for themselves."