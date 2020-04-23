LSU's Burrow taken first in NFL Draft; five Tigers taken in first round

BATON ROUGE — The Cincinnati Bengals did as pretty much everyone expected Thursday evening, selecting Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow from LSU with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Burrow, who grew up just over two hours away from Cincinnati in Athens, Ohio, copped most of the major collegiate quarterback and Player of the Year awards after leading LSU to a 15-0 record and setting multiple national, Southeastern Conference and school passing records in 2019.
Four of Burrow's teammates were selected later in the first round.
Edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson went to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 20th pick. Chaisson (6-foot-3, 254 pounds) displayed big-time potential as a pass rusher with explosive speed, outstanding first-step quickness and closing burst, NFL.com analaysts said.
He finished the 2019 season with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 13 starts.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson was taken 22nd by the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson (6-1, 202) is considered one of the best route runners in a deep receiver draft, expected to be a slot receiver in the NFL but who also played on the edges at LSU.
His 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine surprised some, but his production was a big draw. Jefferson led LSU with 111 catches, sharing the FBS lead, for 1,546 yards (13.9 per catch) and 18 touchdowns, second in the country to teammate Ja'Marr Chase. As a sophomore he had 54 catches for 875 yards (16.2 per catch) and six touchdowns.
Linebacker Patrick Queen (6-foot, 229 pounds) was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 28th pick. Queen showed sideline-to-sideline playmaker ability with quick diagnostic skills, according to NFL.com analysts.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs with the 32nd pick. An all-purpose threat, "CEH" impressed NFL.com analysts with his soft hands as one of the best pass catchers they'd seen in recent drafts and a hard-nosed runner who stays on the field as a three-down back.
Edwards-Helaire (5-7, 207) rushed for 1,415 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries (6.6 per) as a junior, starting 14 of 15 games played on the team's journey to an undefeated national championship season (he was injured for the other game). The 2019 Paul Hornung Award finalist had 55 receptions for 453 yards, an 8.2 average, with a touchdown and kick returner (10 returns, 214 yards, 21.4 average) to showcase his all-purpose talents. He led the Tigers in all-purpose yards in 2018 (146 carries, 658 yards, 4.5 ypc, seven touchdowns; 11 receptions, 96 yards, 8.7 average; 17 returns, 416 yards, 24.5 average).
Burrow (6-3, 221) is the third LSU player selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, joining running back Billy Cannon in 1960 by the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback JaMarcus Russell in 2007, who was picked by the Oakland Raiders. He’s also the 43rd first round pick in LSU football history and the fifth for head coach Ed Orgeron.
“It’s a dream come true,” Burrow said during an interview from his parents’ home with ESPN shortly after he was selected.
The draft was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but the NFL changed it to a virtual draft via the internet and remote locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burrow is the 20th player in SEC history to be taken No. 1 overall and the first since Myles Garrett of Texas A&M was taken first in 2017.
Burrow and Cannon are LSU’s two Heisman Trophy winners. Burrow led LSU to the 2019 national championship as a senior.
He is the first Tiger drafted by the Bengals since running back Jeremy Hill was taken in the second round in 2014. The Bengals took former Tiger running back Charles Alexander in the first round in 1979.
Burrow, the most decorated player in LSU history, set numerous records on his way to leading the Tigers to the most dominant season in college football history. Burrow set the NCAA single-season record for passing TDs in a season (60) and TDs accounted for (65) and had the second-highest completion percentage (76.3) in a single season in NCAA history.
As a senior, Burrow broke nearly every passing record in school history, completing 402 of 527 passes for 5,6721 yards and 60 touchdowns.
Burrow led an LSU offense that topped the nation at 48.4 points per game and 568.4 total yards a contest. LSU is the first team in NCAA history to feature a 5,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja’Marr Chase and Jefferson) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Edwards-Helaire).
His rhythm passing and poise in the pocket and on the move were heralded by NFL.com analysts, who also liked his accuracy and playmaking ability.