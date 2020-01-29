The LSUE softball team will play in a tournament this weekend at Youngsville Sports Complex, the big complex located by Ascension Episcopal.
The Lady Bengals will play McClennan Community College Friday at 11:30 a.m.; then play two games Saturday against Snead State Community College at 3:30 p.m. and Iowa Western Community College at 6 p.m. and then finish up Sunday with a game against Lake Land College starting at 9 a.m.
Expected to participate for the Lady Bengals in the tournament games are former Centerville standout Rylie Candella, who is expected to be starting shortstop for LSUE this season, and former Loreauville standout Mia Romero, who is expected to see some playing time in the outfield for the Lady Bengals.
After playing in a tournament next weekend, the Lady Bengals will open at home Feb. 16 with a double header against Sinclair College.