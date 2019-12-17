Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and LSU teammates Ja’Marr Chase and Derek Stingley Jr. earned first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press on Monday, and UL Lafayette senior offensive lineman Kevin Dotson also was named to the first team, becoming the first player in school history to receive the honor.
LSU junior defensive back Grant Delpit was named second-team All-America.
Burrow has set many LSU and Southeastern Conference records in his senior season, establishing school records in nearly every passing category including yards (4,715), touchdowns (48), yards per game (362.7), completions (342), total offense (5,004) and total offense per game (384.9).
His yards and touchdowns also are SEC records, and he became the second player in school history to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, 50 years after Billy Cannon did so in 1959.
Burrow brought home a carload of honors from the College Football Awards program on Thursday prior to Saturday’s Heisman ceremony, including the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Maxwell Award (best all-around player) and Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback) in addition to the Associated Press Player of the Year award.
Chase, a sophomore, won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best college receiver after tying the SEC record for touchdown receptions in a season with 18.
He led the nation in TD receptions and receiving yards with 1,498 on 73 catches and is the only player in LSU history with two 200-yard receiving games during the regular season.
Stingley, a freshman from Baton Rouge, led the SEC with six interceptions and 21 passes defended. He tied an SEC Championship Game record with two interceptions in the Tigers’ 37-10 win over Georgia.
Dotson, who also picked up All-America recognition from USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus, is the first player in program history to earn First Team All-America honors from the AP.
The only other player to be named an AP All-American was Orlando Thomas, who garnered Third Team honors in 1993 and Second Team honors in 1994.
A native of Plaquemine, Dotson garnered high praise from PFF throughout the year after he was named the highest-graded interior offensive linemen in the country with a mark of 91.2 on Nov. 23. He was also named to the PFF 2019 Midseason All-America Team and earned a spot on PFF’s National Team of the Week on Nov. 10.
The redshirt senior helped the Cajuns rank second in the nation in yards per carry (6.39), third in rushing touchdowns (41) and fifth in total rushing yards (3,449).
He also is a member of an offensive line that ranks eighth in the country in sacks allowed (1.15).
During the Sun Belt Championship Game against Appalachian State on Dec. 7, Dotson earned his 51st start on the line, the second-longest start streak in the country.
Delpit, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back on Thursday,
Burrow, Chase and Delpit all were named to the Walter Camp All-America first team and Stingley was a second-team pick.
Top-ranked LSU (13-0) plays No. 4 seed Oklahoma (12-1) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 in Atlanta in the first of two College Football Playoff national semifinals. It’s LSU’s first appearance in the CFP.
No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) and No. 3 Clemson (13-0) play at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
The winners meet in the championship game at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the Superdome.
The 2019 Sun Belt West Division Champion Ragin’ Cajuns (10-3) close out the 2019 season against Mid-American Conference Champions Miami (Ohio) in the 21st Annual LendingTree Bowl on Monday, Jan. 6.
Kickoff for the primetime matchup in Mobile, Ala., is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with the game to be televised on ESPN.