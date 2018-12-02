LSU to play Central Florida in Fiesta Bowl

BATON ROUGE -- The LSU Tigers will celebrate New Year's Day in the desert.
LSU finished the season ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings released on Sunday. That was good enough to earn the Tigers a spot in their first New Year's Day Six Bowl game as LSU will play in the Fiesta Bowl. The berth in the marquee bowl game held in Arizona is the first one in program history, and LSU is the first team from the Southeastern Conference to play in the game since Tennessee in 2000.
LSU (9-3, 5-3 SEC) will take on University of Central Florida (12-0, 8-0 AAC) which is slated for a 1 p.m.kickoff on Jan. 1 and will be aired live on ESPN. The Fiesta Bowl will be the first meeting between the two schools.
"It's a reward for our young men that worked very hard," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Sunday. "I think we've had a good season. These guys started off unknown throughout the season, had some very big wins and gelled throughout the season."
LSU will take on a team that will likely have a chip on their shoulders in Arizona.
UCF finished undefeated for the second straight season, won the American Athletic Conference championship for the second straight season, and has the nation's longest winning streak at 25 games.
The Golden Knights finished No. 8 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings, which is the highest of any team from a Group of 5 Conference since the rankings began in 2014. That wasn't enough to earn a spot in the playoff as UCF as the team finished behind a pair of two-loss teams in Georgia (No. 5) and Michigan (No. 7).
"The kids feel that they are deserving but we are not going to get a chance to earn that on the football field," UCF head coach Josh Heupel said. "They knew that going into the meetings. They had a feeling that is was going to happen."
When asked what his team needed to do to change.
"I am not sitting in that room don't know what else this program needs to do," Heupel said.
UCF meanwhile enters the matchup with some New Year's Day Six experience having already played in a pair of New Year's Day Six Bowl games -- winning both of them over teams from Power 5 conferences. UCF, coached by George O'Leary, defeated Baylor 52-42 in the 2014 game, and UCF, coached by Scott Frost, bested Auburn 34-27 in last season's Peach Bowl.
"They'd made themselves their own name," Orgeron said. "25-game winning streak. They play a great brand of football.
"I think they're one of the top teams in the country, and they've proved it," Orgeron added.
Orgeron revealed how LSU will be preparing for UCF as the Tigers will be tweaking the offense before the bowl game by suing first three days of practice like a spring session, and then spend two weeks preparing for UCF.
Whether or not LSU will be down not one but two starting cornerbacks for the bowl game remains to be seen.
LSU's All-American Greedy Williams announced Sunday that he has declared for the NFL Draft, and Orgeron said he hasn't had a chance to talk to him about if Williams plans on skipping the bowl game to focus on preparing for the draft.
Orgeron also announced that Kristian Fulton had to have an operation on his ankle, will miss the bowl game and his status for spring football is still up in the air.
What's not up in the air is that LSU is ready to put the seven-overtime 74-72 loss to Texas A&M behind them.
"That's over with it," Orgeron said. "We are in the Fiesta Bowl now. Our focus is UCF."
"This is where our team wanted to go," added Orgeron, who was an assistant on the 1997 Syracuse team that played Kansas State in the Fiesta Bowl. "We have complete respect for UCF. We're highly motivated. We're not happy with how things went the last game."