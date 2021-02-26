LSU takes advantage of Cajuns’ mistakes for 11-2 win

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are well known for playing John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” during the seventh inning stretch of home games at Tigue Moore Field. The song brings the vermilion and white faithful to their feet and the joyous chants begin.
A more fitting song for what the fans witnessed on Wednesday might be The Eagles’ “One of These Nights.”
After starting off the season strong by taking two out of three against Tulane and then shutting out Louisiana Tech on Monday, everything that could go wrong did go wrong against No. 11 LSU Wednesday.
The Ragin’ Cajuns committed four errors which led to four unearned runs, managed only five hits, and saw its three-game winning streak against the rival Tigers snapped with an 11-2 defeat.
“It was one of those nights,” Ragin’ Cajuns coach Matt Deggs said. “Sometimes, you’ve got to tip your cap and come out to fight another day.”
UL (3-2) started off the game with an error.
Third baseman CJ Willis was unable to cleanly field a hard hit ball by LSU leadoff hitter Dylan Crews which allowed him to reach first. Two batters later, Cade Beloso drew a walk from UL’s Connor Cooke.
The Ragin’ Cajuns starter did manage to get Zach Arnold to groundout to end the scoring threat.
The miscues popped up again in the second.
LSU’s Mitchell Sanford led off the frame by drawing a walk, which was followed by an infield single by Gavin Dugas. Jordan Thompson then loaded the bases on an error by Connor Kimple, who dropped a fly ball in left field.
LSU’s Alex Milazzo then drove in Sanford with a ground out. After Cooke got Crews to strike out, Cade Doughty stepped to the plate and drove in a run, and the Tigers scored another run on a throwing error after the Doughty hit.
“We got outplayed tonight,” Deggs said. “When you’re that generous as far as not being able to throw the baseball and finish plays, make throws and walk guys. Then you couple that with some non-competitive at-bats at times and not able to cash in with runners in scoring position against a really good ballclub, that’s what you’re going to get.”
UL had a great opportunity to get back into the game in the bottom of the eighth.
Trailing 6-1, UL scored a run on a Carson Roccaforte single that brought home Tyler Robertson. With the bases loaded and no outs, LSU brought in senior closer Devin Fontenot to relieve left-handed Alex Brady.
Drake Osborn laced a line drive right at Fontenot, who snagged it and then quickly threw out the runner trying to get back to first base. Fontenot then stuck out the next batter to get out of the jam.
“I’m starting to feel better and better about our team every day,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said.
LSU (3-1) added five runs in the top of the ninth, including a two-run homer by freshman Brody Drost.
UL only had a few offensive highlights, the best being a solo home run by former LSU player Brennan Breaux. His third-inning blast over the right field wall took a branch off one of the pine trees beyond the outfield fence.
UL’s Cooke took the loss after giving up four runs, three unearned, on four hits and three walks. LSU’s Will Hellmers got the win after relieving starter Garrett Edwards.
“I thought we got sped up at times,” said Deggs, whose team will host Rice for a three-game series this weekend. “Baseball’s a crazy game. Just when you think you’ve got it, you don’t. And when you don’t, you do. It’s something where we’ll flip the page real quick. We’ll come out tomorrow and we’ll adjust. One thing about us is we’ve got options.”