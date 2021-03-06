LSU suspended executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry for 30 days without pay and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar for 21 days without pay on the heels of a report Friday from a law firm into allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic violence on campus.
The 262-page report from the Kansas City, Missouri, law firm Husch Blackwell came after the firm’s investigation of the failure of school officials, including those in the athletic department, to properly report and investigate sexual misconduct and domestic violence allegations.
Both Ausberry and Segar will be required to undergo training on sexual misconduct and domestic violence, LSU interim president Tom Galligan said in presenting the report to the LSU Board of Supervisors.
In a statement posted on the LSU sports website, athletic director Scott Woodward said the university is working to make the campus safe for everyone.
“I encourage you to read the report in its entirety (https://lsusports.net/documents/2021/3/5//4821_4036_96311lsureportfinal.pdf?id=6831), as its findings are an important step in the journey and commitment by LSU to create a safer community for all who call LSU home,” Woodward’s statement read. “You have my unwavering commitment that our department must, and we will, do better.”
The athletic department has already begun taking several steps to create “a stronger commitment to staff, coach, and student athlete training and education; a renewed emphasis on fostering a healthy, respectful climate; improved accountability across the board; and increased collaboration with our campus and our community partners.”
Among those steps are:
• A permanent council comprised of athletics staff as well as campus and community members with experience in the fields of sexual and domestic violence intervention and prevention to lead the athletic department in ongoing efforts to combat sexual and domestic violence and to help create a healthy and respectful athletics program culture.
• The creation of two full-time positions in human resources to increase awareness of sexual and domestic violence and ensure a healthy and respectful climate among coaches, staff and student athletes, according to the statement. Another full-time position in Tiger Life is dedicated to student athlete development and education.
• Entering a contract with Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR), a local non-profit organization whose mission is to "support survivors of sexual trauma, improve systems response, and create social change to end sexual violence." STAR will provide education and on-going consulting services to LSU Athletics, the statement said.
“Our commitment to change will be more than a statement,” Woodward’s statement said. “It will be backed by action, with input from survivors, advocates, and the community. We have and we will continue to dedicate ourselves to that work, as we seek to become a model department in these life-changing areas.”
Read Woodwards’s full statement at https://lsusports.net/news/2021/3/5/letter-from-athletics-director-scott-woodward.aspx.