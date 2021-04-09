LSU starters Watford, Smart announce intentions to head to NBA

BATON ROUGE — Two key components to LSU’s run to the SEC championship game and the second round of the NCAA Tournament this year have opted to test the NBA waters.
Sophomore forward Trendon Watford announced Wednesday announced via his Twitter account that he will enter the 2021 NBA Draft and sign with an agent, and junior guard Javonte Smart followed suit Thursday morning, announcing on his Instagram account late Thursday morning that he will be entering the NBA draft..
“Thank you for embracing a kid from Birmingham, Alabama, as one of your own,” Watford said in his tweet. “It’s been an honor to wear the purple and gold. These past two years have been a complete joy.
“Furthermore with the support from my family, friends, coaches and teammates, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA draft with the plan to hire an agent. This has been a lifelong dream of mine.”
Watford, who earned first team All-SEC and SEC All-Tournament honors in 2021, averaged 16.3 points a game and 7.4 rebounds along with 2.99 assists. In 17 league games, he averaged 15.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. He made 170 field goals, shot 48 percent from the field and had 18 treys, according to a prepared statement from LSU.
Watford started 58-of-59 career games over two seasons and had nine games of 20 points or more this season, highlighted by a career high of 30 points in the SEC Championship game against Alabama on March 14 when he made 13 field goals with eight rebounds and two assists.
He had six double doubles this season with 13 for his two years at LSU. He was sixth in the league in scoring average and fifth in points scored at 457. He was fifth in the league in rebound average and league leader in defensive rebound average at 5.71. Watford was fourth in the league in minutes per game at 34.6 minutes and fourth in the SEC in field goal percentage.
He finished his two years at LSU with 878 points, a 14.9 average, and 431 rebounds (7.3 average).
Smart progressed from a local signee to a team leader in his three years at LSU.
“… thank you for an amazing three years. I, along with my family, have decided to enter the 2021 NBA Draft with an agent,” Smart said in his post.
The All-SEC second team selection had his best season at LSU in 2020-21, averaging 16.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 28 games. He posted 25 games in double figures and 66 over his three-year career. He had eight games of 20 points or more topped by 29 versus Texas Tech on Jan. 30, 27 in the NCAA Tournament against Michigan on March 22 and 25 versus Sam Houston State on Dec. 14.
Smart had 11 games with three or more 3-point field goals made this season with 12 games of five or more assists (29 for his three-year career). He posted 70 3-pointers for the season, the 13th best single season at LSU. His 157 career 3-pointers is tied for 12 all-time. Smart was the seventh Tiger to finish with at least 1,200 career points, 300 assists and 111 steals.
The Baton Rouge native was first in the SEC in minutes played at 35.33 a game and first in the league in 3-point percentage at 40.2 percent. He was 10th in league scoring average and third in assist average.
Smart played in 93 games, starting 76, finished with 1,211 career points.