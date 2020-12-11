LSU self-imposes bowl ban for one year

BATON ROUGE — As a tumultuous post-championship season draws to a close, LSU has self-imposed a bowl ban this year as part of its cooperation with an NCAA investigation into alleged basketball and football rules violations.
The Tigers are 3-5 on the season with two games remaining on their schedule. The NCAA has required six wins to be eligible for a postseason bowl, but in 2020 there is no minimum number of wins required because of the changing schedules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, LSU went 15-0 in a record-shattering year that saw quarterback Joe Burrow win the Heisman Trophy, then go on to become the top pick in the NFL Draft. But the Tigers lost 30 players, including 16 starters, from that championship roster, including a record-tying 14 chosen in the draft.
Several players have opted out either before or during the season as well, including 2019 Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Ja’Marr Chase before the season and receiver Terrace Marshall in late November. Most recently, five-star freshman tight end Arik Gilbert opted out this past week, according to coach Ed Orgeron.
“Arik and I had a good conversation yesterday,” Orgeron said this week. “He told me he was opting out, his body was hurting, he had some things he had to take care of... Yeah, do I think we have a chance to take, get him back next season? Yeah. Is there a chance of him transferring? Uh, I don’t know that. He hasn’t told me he’s transferring but obviously, we’re going to re-recruit him. Obviously, we wish him the best, take care of the things he has to take care of. We’d like him to be back with us next year.”
LSU’s self-imposed bowl ban comes amid charges of Title IX compliance issues involving a failure to report alleged domestic and sexual violence by athletes, as well as recruiting charges in basketball.
The LSU Athletic Department and head coach Ed Orgeron released statements regarding the LSU football team not participating in a bowl game this year.
“LSU has informed the NCAA and SEC that it will self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for the 2020-21 bowl season, in addition to self-imposed sanctions already declared,” the athetic department statment said. “LSU leadership made this decision after careful deliberation and review of the NCAA rules violations that have been discovered in the University’s cooperative investigation with the NCAA and IARP. This decision reflects LSU’s commitment to compliance with NCAA regulations and maintenance of institutional control. We regret the impact that this decision has on our current student-athletes, but we make it in the best interest of the football program and University. LSU will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and IARP throughout the enforcement process.”
“I respect the university’s decision to proactively address NCAA issues from the past,” Orgeron said in his statement. “I share the disappointment of our student-athletes who will not be able to compete this season in a bowl game. I am especially proud of our players’ dedication to the program during these unprecedented times in our country. Their pride in LSU will be the driving force as we continue to build a championship program. Geaux Tigers.”