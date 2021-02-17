LSU’s Smart, Thomas honored by conference

LSU guard Javonte Smart was chosen as the Southeastern Coference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and guard Cameron Thomas was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after the two led LSU to wins over Mississippi State and No. 16 Tennessee.
Smart, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior from Baton Rouge, averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 69.6 percent (16-of-23) from the field in wins at Mississippi State and at home against Tennessee.
Smart led LSU to victory over Tennessee for the third straight year, scoring 20 or more in all three games. He had a 7-point run of his own early in the second half to push LSU’s lead to double digits against the Vols. He also recorded his second career double-double at Mississippi State with 11 assists to go with 22 points.
Thomas, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman from Chesapeake, Virginia, averaged 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the two wins. He used his ability to get to the line to help the Tigers to a win over No. 16 Tennessee, making 11 of 11 free throws. Thomas has scored 20 or more points in five straight games.
It was the third Freshman of the Week honor for Thomas.
The Tigers are 13-6 overall and in a tie for second in the Southeastern Conference at 8-4.
LSU’s game at Ole Miss is among several games moved by the SEC this week because of the winter storm hitting the southeast.
Originally scheduled for tonight in Oxford, LSU will now play Ole Miss at The Pavilion at 4 p.m. Thursday. The game will be telecast on the SEC Network and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
LSU’s opponent on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Auburn, will also play on Thursday at the same time, hosting Mississippi State.
SEC revises schedule
The SEC announced a revised schedule of men’s basketball games due to the icy weather that is moving throughout the region this week.
In addition, the South Carolina at Tennessee game originally scheduled for Tuesday has been changed to Wednesday as a result of a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.