BATON ROUGE — A pair of LSU baseball stars heard their names called during the second round of Thursday’s MLB Draft.
The first Tiger off the board was sophomore pitcher Cole Henry.
Henry was the selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals. Henry had previously ben selected in the 38th round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft as a high school senior by the Detroit Tigers. Instead of signing with the Tigers, Henry opted to attend LSU and play for Paul Mainieri.
The right handler from Florence, Alabama, was voted a 2020 preseason All-American by D1 Baseball. During the COVID-19 shortened season, Henry made four starts for the Tigers, posting a 2-1 record and a 1.89 ERA in 19 innings with six walks and 23 strikeouts.
During the 2019 season, Henry posted a 4-2 record with a 3.39 ERA in 14 appearances (11 starts). He worked 58 1/3 innings, recording 18 walks, 72 strikeouts and a .226 opponent batting average, and he was named to the Freshman All-SEC squad in a vote of the league’s head coaches.
The second Tiger star was selected six picks later.
LSU junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera was drafted by the Detroit Tigers with the No. 62 overall pick. Like Henry, this is the second time the LSU slugger has been selected in the draft. As a high school senior back in 2017, the Baton Rouge product was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 26th round.
Cabrera is a career .305 hitter at LSU with 33 doubles, four triples, 22 homers and 116 RBIs. A 2020 Baseball America First-Team Preseason All-American, Cabrera wore jersey No. 8 this season and batted .345 in the shortened 2020 season (17 games) with three doubles, two homers and 12 RBIs. Cabrera played in 59 games for the Tigers in 2019, batting .284 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 homers, 50 RBIs and 40 runs.
Cabrera batted .315 as a Freshman All-American in 2018 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 54 RBIs. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors, and he finished seventh in the league in doubles and eighth in RBIs.
Tulane’s Hudson Haskin was also drafted in the second round. The Baltimore Orioles selected the Green Wave outfielder with the 39th overall pick, making him the highest-drafted outfielder in program history.
Haskin was named a Preseason All-America Second Team selection by Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game/Rawlings, D1baseball and the NCBWA, respectively. He was also named to the 2020 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List. In 17 games this past season, Haskin batted .333 with 22 hits, including a team-leading six doubles.
Hayden Cantrelle, a former all-state star at Teurlings Catholic High, was selected in the fifth round of the draft on Thursday night.
The Milwaukee Brewers drafted the UL Lafayette star with the No. 151 overall pick. Cantrelle had been previously drafted in the 40th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.
Cantrelle is 22nd on the NCAA Career Leaders List in stolen bases (50) and 37th in walks (90). Cantrelle earned All-Sun Belt Conference first-team honors in 2019 after he hit .309 with 9 home runs and 31 RBI.
University of New Orleans senior pitcher Eric Orze was selected one pick before Cantrelle. Orze, who struck out 29 batters in only 19 innings pitched this season, was selected by the New York Mets with the 150th overall pick.
Northwestern State left-handed pitcher Logan Hofmann was taken in the fifth round with the 138th pick overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Atlanta Braves took southpaw Wake Forest pitcher Jared Shuster in the first round (25th overall), then added Michigan outfielder Jess Franklin V with the 97th pick overall in the third round and Clemson right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider in round 4 with the 126th pick overall. The Braves wrapped up their draft with Texas righty Bryce Elder in the fifth round with the 156th overall pick.
The Houston Astros, who were stripped of first- and second-round picks following MLB’s investigation into their sign-stealing schemes during their 2017 World Series-winning season, chose Bronx, New York, high school pitcher Alex Santos II of Mount St. Michael Academy with a compensatory pick in the second round, given the team after losing pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Yankees in the offseason.
Houston added Vanderbilt right-hander Ty Brown in the third round with the 101st overall pick, outfielder Zach Daniels of Tennessee in round 4, 131st overall and UC San Diego shortstop Shay Whitcomb in the fifth round with pick 160.