LSU ranked No. 6 in AP preseason football poll

Defending national champion LSU was ranked sixth in the preseason Associated Press college football poll on Monday, the first time a defending national champion has not been in the top 5 of the next season’s preseason poll since Auburn in 2011.
Clemson is No. 1 in the preseason poll for the second straight season, followed by Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. Rounding out the Top 10 are Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame.
Nine teams from the Big 10 and Pac-12 are in the preseason Top 25, though those two conferences canceled fall football, including Top 10 teams Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon.
The SEC has seven teams in the Top 25, including four in the Top 10 — Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn (No. 11), Texas A&M (13) and Tennessee (25) to lead all conferences. The Big 10 placed seven in the preseason Top 25 — Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin (12), Michigan (16), Minnesota (19) and Iowa (24). Teams from the Big 10 and Pac-12 will not be eligible for votes once the season begins. If those conferences (and the Mid-American and Mountain West conferences, which also canceled fall football) play in the spring, the AP said it will consider doing rankings for those teams
Clemson finished No. 2 with a 42-27 loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff Championship Game, the first time in 10 seasons in which the Tigers finished below their preseason ranking.
LSU, like Auburn in 2011, is losing a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from its championship season of the previous year — Joe Burrow for LSU in 2019 and Cam Newton for Auburn in 2010. Both were the No. 1 pick in the ensuing NFL draft. Auburn was ranked 23rd in the 2011 preseason poll.
The Tigers, who are looking to become the first champions to repeat since Alabama in 2011 and 2012, will look to Myles Brennan to replace Burrow. Brennan has completed 42 of 70 pass attempts in three years with the Tigers — he played one game in 2018 and was granted a redshirt that year — for 600 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Though LSU lost 14 players to the NFL draft, five in the first round, he will be helped by a group of receivers that includes 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase, who set SEC records for receiving yards (1,780) and touchdowns (20) in a season; Terrace Marshall Jr. (46 receptions, 671 yards, 13 touchdowns) and speedester Racey McMath (17-285, 3 TDs). Incoming freshmen Arik Gilbert, the top-rated tight end in the country and the 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year, and Kayshon Boutte of Westgate, the No. 1 receiver in Louisiana and No. 52 overall prospect nationally according to ESPN, also could make an impact.
The preseason Amway Coaches Poll nearly mirrored the AP Top 25 with only a few differences.
LSU is No. 5 and Oklahoma No. 6 in the Coaches Poll, a swap of their spots in the AP poll. Also swapping spots in the Coaches Poll were Michigan (15 Coaches, 16 AP) and Oklahoma State (16 Coaches, 15 AP), Minnesota (18 Coaches, 19 AP) and North Carolina (19 Coaches, 18 AP) and Utah (20 Coaches, 22 AP) and Cincinnati (22 Coaches, 20 AP). The bottom three spots also differed, with Iowa State at 23 in the AP and 25 in the Coaches Poll, Iowa 24 in the AP and 23 in the Coaches Poll and Tennessee at 25 in the AP poll and Virginia Tech at 24 in the Coaches Poll.
UL Lafayette received 3 points in the Coaches Poll.