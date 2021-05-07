LSU quarterback Finley entering NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE — TJ Finley’s time in Baton Rouge has come to an end.
The LSU quarterback — who as a true freshman started five games during the 2020 season — announced that he is leaving LSU and has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Finley wrote on social media:
“Dear Louisiana State University, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of my coaches, teachers, the student body, and fans of LSU for all the love and support shown towards me this past year and a half.
Being a part of LSU’s football team has been a dream come true and is one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Although my time has come to an end as a LSU football player, I wish my former teammates and the coaching staff a successful upcoming season. Change is never easy, but is needed for growth. I am thankful that as I embark upon this new journey that I had God and my family with me every step of the way. Until the next chapter.”
The 6-foot-6, 242-pound freshman was thrust into the starter’s role after Myles Breenan suffered a season-ending injury during the third week of the season against Missouri.
In his first start, Finley led LSU to a 52-24 win over South Carolina. In that game, Finley completed 17 of 21 passes with two touchdowns and one interception while also rushing for 24 yards and scoring one rushing touchdown.
Finley was more inconsistent the following games against Auburn, Arkansas, Texas A&M and finally Alabama. In his final start against the Crimson Tide, Finley completed 14 of 28 passes for 144 yards and just one touchdown, while being sacked four times.
Max Johnson replaced Finley in the game and then took over as the starter for the final two games of the season, both wins.
Finley finished the 2020 season throwing for 941 yards, completing 57 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also carried the ball 29 times for 34 yards and one score.
During spring football, Finley competed against fellow freshman Max Johnson, redshirt senior Myles Brennan and early enrollee Garrett Nussmeier. The spring wrapped up with the annual spring game and Finley performed the worst of the four quarterbacks. He completed 10 of 19 passes for only 84 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns.
Finley was a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals.com and was ranked as the state’s top quarterback prospect in 2019. The former Ponchatoula High star scored 72 touchdowns (58 passing, 14 rushing) in three seasons.
Finley chose LSU over Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and the University of Louisiana.