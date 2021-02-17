LSU men's, women's basketball, baseball games postponed

LSU’s men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday were among seven games postponed by the Southeastern Conference because of the winter storm moving through the region.
LSU’s baseball season opener scheduled for Friday also has been postponed until Saturday, according to the university.
The LSU women were scheduled to play at Kentucky. LSU’s men were to play at Ole Miss in a game that had already been moved twice, from Tuesday to Wednesday and then from Wednesday to Thursday, because of the weather.
Makeup dates for the games have not been set.
The LSU men’s basketball team is 13-6 overall and 8-4 in the SECthird in the conference behind Alabama (12-1 SEC) and Arkansas (9-4). The Tigers will play host to Auburn at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Other men’s games that were postponed by the SEC office were Alabama at Texas A&M and Mississippi State at Auburn.
On the women’s slate, LSU (8-10 overall, 6-6 SEC) will play No. 17 Kentucky at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky, at 1 p.m. Friday.
The other women’s games postponed by the league were Ole Miss at Arkansas, Auburn at Mississippi State and Missouri at Texas A&M.
LSU’s baseball opening weekend schedule at Alex Box Stadium was adjusted because of team travel issues resulting from the weather.
LSU now opens the season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Air Force. The Tigers play Notre Dame at noon Sunday and Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. Monday to wrap up the opening weekend. LSU’s home game scheduled for Tuesday against Southern University has been moved to March 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Air Force, Notre Dame and Louisiana Tech will also play each other in a round-robin format over the weekend. Those games not involving LSU will not be open to the general public.