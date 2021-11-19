LAFAYETTE —Louisiana played sloppy and LSU made the Ragin’ Cajuns pay.
The highly-anticipated matchup inside the Cajundome between the Cajuns and the Tigers, led by new coach and Naismith Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey, was tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Then came the second quarter.
LSU outscored Louisiana 20-4 in the period to build up a 30-14 halftime lead and the Tigers never looked back in a 70-41 victory.
LSU (2-1) took an early 3-1 lead but Louisiana took the lead right back after a three-pointer by Makayia Hallmon. The rest of the first quarter went back and forth and the game was tied at the end of the first quarter.
LSU’s Ryann Payne would open up the second quarter with a layup but Louisiana answered as Destiny Rice made a layup. With 8:39 left in the second, the game was tied 12-12.
The game wouldn’t be tied for long.
Louisiana (2-1) would be outscored 18-2 the rest of the quarter as LSU built up a 16-point halftime lead. The Ragin’ Cajuns struggled with the Tigers’ larger and physical front court as the home team committed 17 first-half turnovers. Of those 17, six resulted from Louisiana being called for travel.
LSU maintained its double-digit lead throughout the second half and easily picked up the 29-point road victory.
LSU senior guard-forward Awa Trasi led all scorers with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, while Payne added 11 points and Alexis Morris chipped in 10 points.
Louisiana was led by Brandi Williams and Destiny Rice who each scored 10 points in the loss.
Louisiana will return to action on Saturday when it hosts University of New Orleans at the Cajundome. Tip is set for 2 p.m.