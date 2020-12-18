LSU inks No. 3 class on early signing day

The LSU Tigers are struggling through their worst season in decades, but that doesn’t seem to have affected recruiting.
LSU hauled in the third-ranked signing class on early signing day, according to 247Sports, topped by five-star defensive lineman Maason Smith of Terrebonne High School and five-star safety Sage Ryan of Lafayette Christian Academy.
The Tigers also signed 13 four-star recruits, including the No. 8 pro-style passer in Garrett Nussmeier of Marcus High in Flower Mound, Texas; No. 14 offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger of Clarkston, Michigan, High School; and receiver Chris Hilton of Zachary, the 11th-ranked receiver nationally.
Other four stars signed Wednesday morning were receiver Deion Smith of Jackson Academy in Mississippi, the No. 10 receiver in the country; running backs Armoni Goodwin of Hewitt-Trussville High in Alabama (No. 5 nationally at his position) and Corey Kiner of Roger Bacon High in Cincinnati (No. 7 nationally); defensive end Landon Jackson of Pleasant Grove High in Texarkana, Texas (No. 7 nationally); cornerback Damarius McGhee of Pensacola, Florida, Catholic (No. 14 nationally)outside linebacker Zavier Carter of Hapeville Charter in Atlanta (No. 12 nationally); and Louisiana receivers Malik Nabers of Southside High (42nd nationally) and Jack Bech of St. Thomas More (57th nationally).
Rounding out the 19 signees were Catholic High of Pointe Coupee safety Matthew Langlois, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College inside linebacker Navonteque Strong, Olive Branch, Mississippi, tight end Jalen Sheed and West Monroe punter Peyton Todd, rated the top punter in the nation.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told listeners to his radio show Wednesday to expect three to five additional signees, concentrating on the offensive line, on national signing day after the turn of the new year.