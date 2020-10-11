LSU defense again struggles in 45-41 loss to Missouri

It was deja vu all over again for LSU and its defense.
Exactly two weeks after Mississippi State set a new single-game Southeastern Conference passing record of 623 yards against the defending national champions, LSU was unable to stop or even slow down Missouri’s offense as the Tigers from the Show Me State rolled up 586 yards, including more than 400 yards through the air, in a 45-41 victory over LSU on Saturday.
“We couldn’t stop anybody,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “Really a poor showing on defense. We’ve got to coach better number one. It starts with me. Players have got to make plays. We couldn’t stop the run. Receivers wide open down field was embarrassing. We’ve got to get it fixed.”
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak set the tone on the team’s first offensive possession of the game. After a pair of runs by Larry Rountree III and a short completion to Tyler Badie, Bazelak threw a 58-yard touchdown to Tauskie Dove.
LSU (1-2, 1-2 SEC) answered with a 10-play, 75 yard touchdown drive which was capped with a six-yard touchdown pass from Myles Brennan to Terrace Marshall Jr. That wouldn’t be the last time the two hooked up for a touchdown.
After a turnover on downs by Missouri, No. 17 LSU took the early lead with a six-play, 47-yard touchdown drive as Brennan found Marshall again — this time for a two-yard touchdown.
Missouri (1-2, 1-2 SEC) answered right back with a touchdown drive as Badie scored on a 29-yard touchdown run.
LSU then took advantage of a fumble on a Missouri punt return and moments later Brennan found tight end Arik Gilbert for a 25-yard touchdown. After another fumble by Missouri, LSU extended its lead with a 42-yard field goal by Cade York.
Missouri ended the first half of play by outscoring LSU 10-0 and the game was tied 24-24.
After a punt to open the second half, LSU then scored touchdowns on its next two possessions with a one-yard touchdown run by Tyrion Davis-Price and a 75-yard touchdown from Brennan to Marshall.
Marshall Jr. led all wide receivers with 11 receptions for 235 yards and three touchdowns, while Brennan completed 29 of 48 passes for 430 yards and four touchdowns.
“Terrace was calling for the ball and he was getting some one-on-one coverage and he wanted that ball,” Orgeron said.”I thought Myles played fantastic.”
LSU’s defense though couldn’t stop Missouri’s offense as Bazelak led Missouri to a pair of touchdown drives (41-yard pass to Micah Wilson and a 21-yard pass to Tyler Badie) which tied the game at 38-38.
LSU reclaimed the lead with a 51-yard field goal by York.
The two teams would have back-to-back drives end with missed field goals before Missouri took the lead for good. Missouri needed only four plays to go 77 yards as Bazelak threw a five-yard touchdown to Niko Hea.
Bazelak completed 29 of 34 passes for 406 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
“Too many missed assignments,” said Orgeron on what Missouri’s offense was able to accomplish. “Guys were running wide open down the field. That’s the number one thing.”
LSU tried to respond and marched all the way down to the one-yard line. LSU was stood up on back-to-back run plays and Brennan’s third-down pass to Marshall was broken up. Then came the fourth-and-one play which saw Brennan’s pass to Marshall broken up yet again.
“I thought the offense played an outstanding game except for down there at the one yard line,” Orgeron said. “We’ve got to score there. We had a chance to win it and we didn’t.”
“They were just sitting on the route,” Brennan said. “We didn’t execute and we didn’t finish.”
The offense may have been able to pull out the win at the end but the story of the game was LSU’s defense. LSU has allowed more points through the three games (96) than any other season in program history, surpassing the previous mark of 90 set in 1991.
LSU has now given up 40 points to multiple opponents in the same season since 2008.
“It’s just not LSU defense,” Orgeron said. “We’ve got to get better.”