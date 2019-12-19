LSU, Cajuns sign strong classes

LSU and UL Lafayette signed stellar recruiting classes on the first day of the college football early signing period Wednesday, with the Tigers pulling in a top five class nationally but losing a couple of highly-rated commitments to other schools and the Ragin’ Cajuns nabbing 16 players on the day.
Westgate High School wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was among LSU’s signees. Boutte was the top-ranked prospect in the state according to Rivals and 247Sports.com.
The Tigers lost two receivers in the class, however, when five-star Rakim Jarrett of Washington signed with Maryland and four-star Jermaine Burton signed with Georgia. Four star safety Malcolm Greene also flipped from LSU, signing with Clemson.
Among LSU’s top signees were five-star cornerback Elias Ricks and four-star safety Jordan Toles. LSU also inked four defensive linemen, and five of the six LSU commits from Louisiana signed on Wednesday.
Two tight ends also were among the 23 who inked with the top-ranked Tigers.
Players from four states, eight from Louisiana, signed with the Ragin’ Cajuns, including Catholic High School quarterback Trey Amos, who is projected to be a defensive back with UL Lafayette.
Five defensive backs and three receivers were among the players signed in the 78th ranked class according to 247Sports.com.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off their first 10-win season and are preparing for the 2020 LendingTree Bowl.
Tulane welcomed 18 players on Wednesday, including six players from Louisiana, three from Texas and two junior college transfers.
Seven of the signees were offensive or defensive linemen.
Northwestern State received signatures from 10 players, seven of whom are junior college products, during Wednesday’s early signing day.
“What an exciting day,” head coach Brad Laird, whose third season at the helm of his alma mater kicks off in September, said in a parepared statement. “We get two of these, one now and one in February. We were able to really concentrate on guys who can be here in January to start building the 2020 team. We hit some position needs we had, but more importantly, we’re building the culture and bringing in guys from programs that have traditionally been successful.
“That’s important because of the mindset they bring day to day. That mindset, combined with the guys we have coming back, we know we have to be all in and compete every day and be successful that day to be successful in the future. We’re bringing in guys who have been part of programs like that, whether it’s been the last two years or the three high school young men who have been part of a culture for four year. We met needs and brought in guys with that mindset.”
Two of the newest Demons are defensive backs, a position where Northwestern State must replace a pair of senior starting safeties and a cornerback rotation that lost three different seniors who started games in 2019.
Both East Mississippi Community College’s PJ Herrington and Trinity Valley Community College’s Marques Williams bring junior college experience with them and will enroll in time for spring practice.