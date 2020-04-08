LSU, Cajuns finish in Top 10 of final national polls

LSU and UL Lafayette each finished in the Top 10 in both major college softball polls, the 11th time the Ragin’ Cajuns have done so in program history and the sixth straight year the Tigers have finished in the Top 10.
The college softball season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic
LSU finished the year with a 21-3 record and was ranked No. 5 in both the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches and ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll.
LSU, which has been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season, earned a total of 649 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers picked up 406 points.
It is the sixth straight year that the Tigers finish in the Top 10 of the polls, which leads the SEC. The Tigers finish the season as the highest ranked SEC team and the highest ranked team east of the Mississippi.
LSU led the nation in earned run average with a 0.95 mark. Maribeth Gorsuch threw the first seven-inning perfect game in program history against Belmont on Feb. 22, throwing 21 first pitch strikes and striking out a career-high 16 batters. Shelby Wickersham, Maribeth Gorsuch, Ali Kilponen and Shelbi Sunseri all were ranked in the Top 35 in ERA in the country.
The Tigers also finished with the ninth-highest batting average in the country at .344. Georgia Clark led the team with a .429 mark and Aliyah Andrews hit .408 in the 24 games. Andrews was 18-for-19 in stolen bases and moved into second on the all-time stolen base list this season.
This year marks the first Top 10 finish for the Cajuns since 2014.
UL Lafayette (18-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) closed the shortened 2020 softball season, coach Gerry Glasco’s third with the team, ranked No. 8 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 and No. 9 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25.
It’s the 28th overall finish in the final polls over the past 31 seasons, a streak dating back to 1990. The final 2020 ranking extends the program’s active streak of consecutive seasons with a spot the final national polls to 13 straight (2008-2020).
The Cajuns also extended its streak of Top 20 finishes to nine straight seasons, starting in 2012, and its streak of appearances in the Top 25 to 106 straight polls.
UL Lafayette scored wins over ranked LSU, Oklahoma State, Texas and Florida (twice) in addition to two victories over Ole Miss. The Ragin’ Cajuns had extended their NCAA Division I-leading total of consecutive conference series won to 56 straight the weekend prior college sports being canceled nationally on March 12 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.