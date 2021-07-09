LSU added a couple of power hitters to its lineup via the transfer portal this week after the hiring of Arizona coach Jay Johnson as the Tigers’ new head coach.
Arizona All-American infielder Jacob Berry has transferred to LSU, Johnson said in a prepared statement from LSU on Sunday.
On Wednesday, Samford University catcher Tyler McManus announced via Twitter that he would head to LSU as a graduate transfer for his final season.
“After a lot of thought and prayers, I’ve decided to graduate transfer to LSU for my last year!,” McManus tweeted. “I could not be more thankful for the memories and friendships I have gained during my time at Samford, but I am beyond excited for this opportunity! #geauxtigers”
McManus batted .346 with 11 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Bulldogs in 2021, leading Samford in batting average.
In 2020, McManus hit .440 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.
A native of Slidell, McManus will have one season of eligibility at LSU. At Delgado in 2019, McManus hit .269 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs. The previous season he hit .315 with six home runs and 40 RBIs for the Dolphins.
At Slidell, McManus had a career average of .319 with 25 doubles, eight home runs and 70 RBI.
Berry helped lead Arizona to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 championship, batting .352 and leading the Wildcats with 17 homers and 70 RBIs.
The product of Queen Creek, Arizona, was named the National Co-Freshman of the Year Collegiate Baseball newspaper.
He earned first-team All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and received second-team All-America honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game.
Berry will start classes at LSU on Aug. 23 and will be immediately eligible to play as a sophomore for the 2022 season.
Berry and LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, who was named the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, are teammates this summer on the Stars squad of the U.S. Collegiate National Team.
Berry and Crews each homered on Sunday to lead to Stars to a 5-4 win over the Stripes. Berry was 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double, while Crews blasted a two-run dinger that proved to be the game-winning blast.
Crews, a product of Longwood, Florida, hit .362 (89-for-246) this season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBIs, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases, helping him earn Second-Team All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition.
Crews is the seventh LSU baseball player to receive National Freshman of the Year recognition, following second baseman Todd Walker (1992), pitcher Brett Laxton (1993), second baseman Mike Fontenot (2000), pitcher Lane Mestepey (2001), shortstop Alex Bregman (2013) and pitcher Alex Lange (2015).
Crews’ 18 home runs is the most by a freshman in LSU history, surpassing Fontenot’s mark of 17 set in 2000.
Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBIs and six runs scored.