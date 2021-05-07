LSU added a point guard to its men’s basketball roster but is losing a post player as well.
Illinois guard Adam Miller announced Saturday he is transferring to LSU. Miller started all 31 of the Fighting Illini games this past season, averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Miller scored 28 points in his first college game after averaging 29 points as a junior and 27.4 points a game as a senior at Morgan Park High School in Peoria, Illinois.
Miller, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, is the fourth player to transfer to LSU this season, following 6-foot-6 junior forward Seneca Knight (San Jose State/Northside High), 6-foot-2 junior guard Xavier Pinson (Missouri) and 6-foot-8 sophomore forward Tari Eason (Cincinnati).
Four LSU players announced they were making themselves eligible for the draft in April, with sophomore forward Trendon Watford, junior guard Javonte Smart, junior forward Darius Days and freshman forward Cameron Thomas all announcing they would turn pro.
Days may return to the squad, according to reports.
The Tigers also have seen two players transfer out of the program — junior guard Aundre Hyatt signed with Rutgers and sophomore guard Jalen Cook, a former Mr. Basketball in Louisiana, is headed to Tulane — in late April.
Josh Gray, a 6-foot-11 center from Brooklyn, New York, who played in 10 games this past season, announced on Wednesday that he also is entering the transfer portal.