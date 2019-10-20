METAIRIE – The New Orleans Saints have been winning more with their defense than their offense in recent weeks.
The Chicago Bears always seem to win more with their defense than their offense.
So a low-scoring, defensive battle seems likely when those teams play at noon Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
“It’s going to be some great Midwest football,” Saints tackle Terron Armstead said.
The Saints (5-1) have won four straight games since Teddy Bridgewater replaced injured quarterback Drew Brees in the starting lineup.
Bridgewater has played well and so has the defense, which has been exceptional in the last three games.
New Orleans ranks 11th in total defense and 10th in scoring defense. It has allowed an average of just 13.3 points in the last three games.
It might have to maintain that level or efficiency or be even better if the Saints are going to win because running back Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) and tight end Jared Cook (ankle), who has caught touchdown passes from Bridgewater each of the last two games, will not play.
But given how the team’s success in Brees’ absence, it’s not likely to be fazed by any other absences.
“If you look at my situation,” Bridgewater said, “my number was called and I’m trying to answer. Another guy’s number may be called and we expect him to answer. It’s the way this league works, you just always have to stay prepared and stay ready.”
The Bears (3-2), who rode their defense to the NFC North title last season, are sixth in total defense and third in scoring defense (13.8).
“We’re aware of who they are on defense,” Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said of the Bears, “but in our own right we’re prideful of what we can do.”
The Bears also played without their starting quarterback in their last game.
Mitchell Tribusky injured his non-throwing shoulder in the first quarter of a victory against Minnesota three weeks ago and was replaced by former Saint Chase Daniel, who finished the game and played the whole way a week later in a loss to Oakland in London.
Chicago had a bye last week and Tribusky returned to practice this week, wearing a harness on the injured shoulder. The key to Tribusky’s availability seems to be his pain tolerance.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that Trubisky will play, though the quarterback is listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision.
Daniel got additional reps in practice this week in case Tribusky isn’t ready to go or can’t finish.
“I’ve just got to show the training staff and the coaches that my shoulder and everything is strong enough to be able to put me out there,” Trubisky said.
The Bears are ranked 30th in the NFL in passing yards per game and the Saints are ranked 11th in passing yards allowed. Nagy said the game plan will be the same regardless of who the quarterback is.
“You can just watch the tape and tell that the coach and the offensive coordinator have full confidence in both of those guys and give them full reign of the offense,” Rankins said. “It’s not like they’re running a broken-down offense when Chase Daniel is in there.
“He’s a veteran quarterback. He was here and there were times if he had to go in for Drew, we were still running the full gamut of plays.”
Even with a limited offense, the Saints have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
“It just shows this is a team that’s determined to win and do whatever it takes,” Bridgewater said.
“When you look at the overall picture, we are playing great team football. I think offensively, we are doing a great job of protecting the football and not turning it over.
“Defensively, holding our opponents to field goals, and preventing them from scoring touchdowns. In the kicking game, we’re playing the games on our opponent’s side of the field.
“When you look at that, it is like, ‘man, the outcome should be in our favor and you when you look at a scoreboard we have been winning football games.’”