The 46-year-old outdoorswoman gave a nuck, nuck, nuck sound with her tongue on the roof of her mouth, loud enough for a big doe to hear.
It was a veteran deer hunter’s move that worked because the deer, which was walking east to west about a football field’s length away from the tall deer stand she was in. The deer was angling slightly away from her, traveling slightly uphill in the diverse landscape near Grant City, Missouri.
“I gave her a little click to stop her,” Nanci Trahan Fouquier of New Iberia said this past week about the morning of Nov. 16.
The doe paused, which gave the huntress enough time to take aim and squeeze off a well-placed shot from her Browning X-Bolt 270. The 140-grain Hornady American Gunner slug hit the deer in the head. Two steps later, the doe dropped dead.
“I shot exactly where I aimed. I put a lot of effort into making a good shot, Nanci said.
As proud as the huntress was, her husband, Kim Fouquier Jr., who was in the deer stand with her, was even prouder.
Already a good shot
“Just like her first kill, clean,” Kim said.
He was with her three years ago on Thanksgiving Week when she shot and killed an 8-point, 145-pound buck in Uvalde, Texas. Earlier that day in 2017 on a lease in western Texas, Nanci bagged the first turkey of her career, a Rio Grande gobbler with an 8-inch beard.
Kim, a New Iberia native, never will forget the shot that knocked down the turkey, or the one that hit home for his wife’s first deer.
“The shot on that deer, by the way, was perfect. She made a helluva shot on the turkey. You’ve got an area this big,” he said, making a circle with the tip of forefingers and thumbs. “I told her to put it (aim with rifle) right where the red meets the black. She absolutely nailed it.”
Getting from being a never-interested-in-hunting woman to a clean kill that crisp Monday morning in Missouri has been a passionate evolution for Nanci, who works as an administrative assistant with WHC Energy Services LLC. It began with tag-along deer hunting trips with someone who used to work at WHC, blossomed after she married Kim in 2014 and has been nourished by American Daughters of Conservation, a nonprofit organization for women who share a passion for the outdoors, women who uplift, inspire, support and encourage members.
Nanci belongs to the Louisiana chapter of ADC. She encourages other women, no matter if they have held a firearm or baited a hook, to join ADC.
“I didn’t grow up hunting. I had friends who did it. It’s not that I didn’t like it. It never crossed my mind,” she said.
As a woman, as a mother, she feels very comfortable as a huntress, Nanci said. When she’s out in the woods hunting, her mind is cleared of all things domestic and work-related, at peace with the world.
“You know what? I love it. It really surprises me I love it so much,” she confided.
“My first buck is actually hanging in my sewing room. I think that’s funny. What girl has a buck in her sewing room?” Nanci asked rhetorically, adding a hearty laugh at the mere thought. “I had to skin (field dress) my first deer. I always wanted to do that.”
The couple once turned their kitchen into a meat processing plant to make deer sausage. Despite the grind (pun intended), the hard work, she loves it.
“It’s so much more rewarding when you do it yourself,” she said.
A huntress is born
While Ricky Wyatt of Lafayette, the former co-worker who she said was a father figure to her and an inspiration ever since, and ADC pulled and guided her, Kim, a pipeline inspector by trade, pushed her to be a complete and competent outdoorswomen in the field.
An ADC turkey hunting trip with 10 other women in April in Martinsville, Missouri, set the stage for her successful deer hunting trip a few weeks ago. After Nanci arrived for some spring turkey hunting, she realized an uncle, Allen Cameron, lived just 20 miles away in Grand City. She had been out-of-touch with the uncle but had kept up with her cousins.
Nanci, a Lafayette native who grew up in Scott, decided to reconnect and met up with him during the trip. Nanci and her husband were invited to come back during the deer hunting season and scheduled a date in mid-November.
The Fouquiers arrived Nov. 14 and hunted deer three days in the land of rolling hills, oak ridges, wooded draws, pastures, and corn and soybean fields with creek bottoms running throughout. There was a high, blue sky the first day, 40-mph winds the second day. The third day’s conditions were better and the deer were moving.
“I had decided I was not going to hold out to get a buck. I saw about three bucks but circumstances weren’t right,” she said about why she chose to kill a doe.
She made the most of the opportunity around 7:30 a.m.
“That was my first kill with my brand new rifle. I bought it two months ago,” she said.
Kim, 45, killed his first duck a year or two before age 10. He was rabbit hunting with a .410-gauge shotgun in western Texas when he saw two ducks in a pothole and bagged a mallard.
The New Iberian didn’t shoot another duck until he was in Louisiana on Jan. 1, 2008. He killed a wigeon, which is mounted on the wall in a corner of their living room.
“That was that duck, that wigeon,” he said, pointing to the mount of a wigeon in flight. “This wigeon got me into duck hunting.”
After getting away from duck hunting a long while, Kim downed his next duck, a mallard drake, in January 2018.
Kim a lifelong hunter
He won’t forget the first deer he shot. He squinted down the iron sights of a British WWII .303 bolt-action rifle at age 12 while hunting on a lease between Brackettville, Texas, and Uvalde. His father didn’t want him to use a scope, he said, which explains why he was shouldering the vintage weapon.
Since his first duck and his first deer long ago, Kim has used his lifelong hunting experiences to teach his wife about hunting, detail after detail after detail. He admits he occasionally goes overboard with details and, perhaps, aggravates her.
“My focus is more into turning her into a more efficient hunter,” her husband said, noting, “I started taking her hunting five, six years ago.”
“He would take me with him. One day, I said, ‘Don’t you want to go with your friends?’ He said, ‘No, you’re my hunting partner.’ He always brought me with him,” she said.
Before that, they hiked for miles or went rock climbing on their outings. His wife has climbed a 5.5 (REI.com: Small footholds and handholds. Low-angle to vertical terrain. Beginner to intermediate rock climbing skills required). He has more experience scaling higher ratings.
Their hikes have been long treks.
“We’ve been 10 miles into Kisatchie (Kisatchie National Forest southwest of Alexandria). Anything that gets us outside,” he said.
Nanci hunts deer, ducks and turkeys now. Speaking of turkeys, the Fouquiers left Thanksgiving Day for a holiday weekend of deer hunting on their new digs near Jena. They recently joined the Jena Ridge Road West Hunting Club (Wyatt is vice-president), which has an 11,000-acre lease west of Catahoula National Wildlife Refuge Forest.
“We’re going to be there a while, she said about their future.
“She’s the best hunter out there,” Kim said, solemnly.
Nuck, nuck, nuck.