MYETTE POINT — Levi Louviere and Allyson Wattigny Robin solved the problem of getting good-sized keeper bass to bite on a scorching hot day Sept. 5 on their way to winning the Franklin-based Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament in the Atchafalaya Basin.
Louviere and Robin’s five-bass limit weighed 13.01 pounds, just enough to turn back the second-place finisher, Phil Ransonet, who fished alone and returned to Myette Point Boat Landing after the safe daylight start with 12.36 pounds.
Dicky Fitzgerald and Mike Louviere finished third with 12.01 pounds.
The biggest bass of the tournament, a 3.81-pounder, was carried to the scale by Tuppy Gary.
With two bass club tournaments remaining in the regular-season, Bubbie Lopez of Centerville has 739 points lead the race for Angler of the Year in the Louisiana Bass Anglers. He is followed in the Top Six standings by Dicky Fitzgerald, 739; Levi Louviere, 613; Hank Harris, 596; Mike Louviere, 560, and Johnny Hester, 560.