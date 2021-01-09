After a successful career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Trey Ragas declared for the NFL draft on Thursday, thanking all those who helped him get there.
Posting a message on social media, Regas, a senior for the Louisiana football team, was grateful for the opportunity to wear the Vermilion red and white on Saturdays.
“I will forever be grateful for the endless love and support you have shown me over the past five years,” Regas wrote. “It has truly been an honor to represent Louisiana.”
This past season, Regas and his Ragin’ Cajun team saw the greatest season in school history, finishing the season 10-1 with a school-best No. 17 in the coaches poll and the 2020 Sun Belt co-champs. The Cajuns, with the help of Regas, defeated the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) in the 2020 First Responders Bowl.
Regas, upon declaring for the draft, thanked his coaches and teammates that helped him throughout his years as a Ragin’ Cajun.
Thanking head coach Billy Napier, assistant head coach and running back coach Jabbar Juluke, assistant football coach and tight end coach Michael Desormeaux as well as the rest of the Ragin' Cajun staff, Regas it was his coaches and teammates that pushed him every day.
“I want to thank them for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to compete,” Regas wrote.
In four seasons, Ragas rushed for 3,572 yards, and 38 touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards-per-carry. Ragas leads Louisiana as the third leading rusher in school history.
“I will forever cherish the memories and relationships I have made with my teammates," Regas wrote. "Leaving it all out on the field with them will be what I miss most. And most importantly, I want to thank my family for always being there for me through it all.