LAFAYETTE - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Tennis team closed out the 2022 dual match season ranked among the Top 75 teams nationally in the ITA Collegiate Tennis National Team Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point.
Louisiana (17-6, 4-2 Sun Belt) received a final ranking of No. 61 in Division I Men's Team Poll the ITA announced Wednesday (May 25). The Ragin' Cajuns were listed in the first release of the Top 75 back on Feb. 23 and were ranked throughout the remainder of the season.
The first season under the guidance of head coach Luc Godin sees the Ragin' Cajuns finish as one of only two teams ranked in the state of Louisiana, trailing only LSU (No. 33). Louisiana was the highest ranked team inside the Sun Belt Conference, finishing ahead of Georgia State (No. 62) and South Alabama (No. 68).
The 2022 Ragin' Cajuns built a 17-win regular season on the strength of an impressive 14-match win streak which included quality wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Rice, Texas Tech, ETSU and UTSA and along the way captured the title at the prestigious H-E-B Tournament of Champions. The win streak, and the squad's 15-1 start, marked the program's best marks in the 2000s era. Louisiana earned the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament by racing out to a 4-0 start in league play which included an impressive 4-1 win over No. 1 seed Georgia State on March 27 at Cajun Courts.
Singles play was the hallmark of Louisiana's success this spring. All-Sun Belt honorees Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez (15-5), Oriol Fillat Gimenez (16-4), Vasil Dimitrov (15-7) and Calin Postea (14-4) comprised the team's quartet of double-digit winners that combined for 60 of the 77 singles victories in regular season play.
