LAFAYETTE — One day after claiming the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship with a dramatic 7-6 win over No. 25-ranked Georgia Southern, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team learned its destination on Monday during the ESPN Selection Show.
A trip west to College Station, Texas.
Louisiana (36-21) will make its 17th appearance in the NCAA Regionals on Friday when it opens play at 7 p.m. against Big 12 regular-season champion TCU (36-20). The visit will be Louisiana’s second to College Station and its first since going 2-2 at the 2007 Regional.
The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5), the Varsity Network and the #GeauxCajuns app.
The opening game of the four-team regional will pit host and national No. 5-seed Texas A&M (37-18) and Summit League Tournament champion Oral Roberts (38-18) at 1 p.m. at Texas A&M’s Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
The winner of the College Station Regional faces the winner of the Louisville Regional, which includes Louisville, Oregon, Michigan and Southeast Missouri State, for a bid to the College World Series.
NCAA COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL SCHEDULE (all times Central)
Friday, June 3
1:00 PM — G1: Texas A&M vs Oral Roberts (ESPN+)
7:00 PM — G2: TCU vs Louisiana (ESPN+)
Saturday, June 4
TBA — G3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser
TBA — G4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner
Sunday, June 5
TBA — G5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser
TBA — G6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner
Monday, June 6
TBA — G7: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner (if necessary)
TICKET INFORMATION
If you wish to purchase tickets, please fill out the request form below. There is a limited quantity of tickets available and tickets will be allocated based on your current RCAF Investment Ranking.
Allocations will only allow you to request up to 4 tickets.
Tickets purchased through Louisiana Athletics are only for the games Louisiana is playing in.
Deadline to request tickets is Tuesday, May 31 at 5 p.m. Requests must be submitted via the link
If you are eligible for tickets, the ticket office or RCAF staff will contact you.
TICKET INFORMATION FROM TEXAS A&M
Limited Lawn/SRO and/or Section 12 all-session tickets will be available to the public starting Wednesday (June 1) at 10 a.m.
Once all-session is no longer available, please check 12thman.com/tickets prior to each game regarding the availability of individual tickets.
PARKING
Parking can be purchased upon arrival at the Reed Arena lots (cash only) or in advance via Park Mobile.
ENTRY
Gates will open 90 minutes prior to the first game of the day.
The stadium will be cleared in between games of a session.
Once cleared, those with tickets to the second game will be allowed to enter Blue Bell Park.
Please visit the Blue Bell Park A to Z guide for a full list of stadium policies.