LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing agreement for Ragin' Cajuns student-athletes that will allow them to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) while utilizing the University's official trademarks and logos, it was announced on Thursday.
The new partnership with the brand management, marketing and licensing agency, allows for the use of student-athletes' NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with the logos and marks of the University of Louisiana.
"We are continuing to invest in unique platforms to help our student-athletes capitalize on NIL opportunities, and the group licensing plan that the Brandr Group provides will allow us to do so," Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. "With this relationship, we are continuing to bolster the NIL experience for our student-athletes while providing our fans a new avenue to support Ragin' Cajuns Athletics."
Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program, with group licensing opportunities facilitated by TBG. Participation in the program will not limit any student-athletes' NIL rights in their individual licensing and marketing activities. Potential licensees interested in learning more about the program should contact Jim Neish at TBG.
"Coming off of a season where the football team earned 13 wins, including a Sun Belt Conference Championship and a victory in the New Orleans bowl, we are excited to connect with University of Louisiana Athletics as we explore opportunities for their student-athletes," said Rick Perko, Vice President of Program Development at TBG. "Through this group licensing agreement, all University of Louisiana student-athletes will have the chance to capitalize on their NIL through a vast merchandising portfolio, while also uncovering new ways for their passionate fans to engage with their favorite players."
Products that combine team logos and player names and numbers have accounted for a large portion of licensed sports merchandise sales at the professional level for decades, and this program opens the door for the same opportunities for student-athletes at the collegiate level.
Fans can expect to be able to purchase official Louisiana merchandise, including team jerseys, with the name and number of their favorite Ragin' Cajuns players who have joined the respective group licensing program once TBG enters into agreements with applicable school trademark licensees.
About The Brandr Group
The Brandr Group (TBG) is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency powered by a team with decades of collective management experience for some of the world's largest brands. TBG has emerged as the leading agency in group licensing programs, leading efforts for more than 50 college athletic programs and their student athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness category including the biggest brands in college athletics. TBG partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property through professional brand management and licensing endeavors. For more information, please visit tbgusa.com.