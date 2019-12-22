Loss shows McNeese how far it still has to go

LAKE CHARLES — Looking to slay its own giant, McNeese State instead found out the distance it still has to travel to catch up with the Southland Conference elite.
It’s not far, but it is filled with bumps and potholes, most of which on Saturday afternoon were made by the Cowboys themselves.
Riding a three-game winning streak into the conference opener, McNeese showed it can take a punch from the league’s bullies, but just didn’t have enough power of its own to pull off the upset.
McNeese fell to Stephen F. Austin, which earlier this year knocked off top-ranked Duke, 81-73 in front of a record crowd of 3,565 at the Heath and Human Performance Arena.
The Cowboys have no one to blame but themselves after rallying from 17 points down in the second half, closing to within two at 75-73 with 1:17 left. That despite missing 8 of 12 free throws and a dunk during the stretch that started with just over seven minutes remaining.
“It is frustrating,” McNeese senior Roydell Brown said. “We let this one slip away.”
Brown finished with a game-high 25 points but also was just 2 of 9 from the free throw line. He also missed the dunk with 4:34 left and the Cowboys down 10.
“I have to get better in those moments,” Brown said.
He did score 12 straight points for the Cowboys during a 12-1 run that got the crowd going and made things interesting. His 3-pointer with 1:17 left cut the deficit to just a basket.
“We fought hard and our kids never gave up, but we have to finish these games,” McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer said. “You can simulate all want but you have to be able to do it when the popcorn is popping.”
A critical out-of-bounds call was reversed by replay after McNeese had made a stop on defense and headed up court for what could have been the tying basket with 55 seconds left. Cowboy guard T.J. Lawson was stripped from behind by Kevon Harris and the ball rolled out of bounds.
McNeese was given the ball first, but after the officials gathered to check the replay the call was changed and SFA never looked back.
The Lumberjacks (10-2, 2-0) scored the game’s final six points to secure the win. But it was the Cowboys SFA head coach Kyle Keller raved about after the game.
“Heath has done a great job turning this program around in a short period of time,” Keller said. “Normally, we get up on teams like this we win by 25 or so. They fought until the end. They never quit.
“We are fortunate to get out of here with the victory. We had to play hard for the full game.”
Gavin Kensmil led the Lumberjacks with 21 points and Cameron Johnson added 18. Kensmil led a rally to start the second half that gave SFA a 60-46 lead with six points.
“When we fell way behind we got a little mad,” said Brown.
The McNeese rally started soon after.
The Cowboys (5-7, 0-1) used a 7-0 run late in the first half to cut the SFA lead to 40-39 with 1:38 remaining. But Kensmil scored four points and Oddyst Walker added a 3 to make it 47-39 at the break.
Lawson finished with 12 points for the Cowboys and Dru Kuxhausen, who entered the game leading the nation in 3-point shots made, added 11, connecting on 2-of-5 from blond the arc.
“We didn’t want to let him (Kuxhausen) get going,” Keller said.
While it was a step in the right direction for a Cowboy program that has been down for years, missing 15 free throws in the game shows there is still work to be done.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” Schroyer said. “Hard to beat anybody in our league let alone the best team when you leave 15 points off the board from the line.”
Still, it beats where this program used to be.
“I think we have come a long way as a program,” Schroyer said. “But we are not satisfied.”
Until they play again Jan. 2 against Sam Houston State the Cowboys are going to have to be.