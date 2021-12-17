Loreauville's Hunter Freyou named to Composite Academic All-State team

Loreauville's Hunter Freyou shows the Composite Academic All-State award he was presented at the Superdome during the LHSAA Prep Classic.

 Submitted

Loreauville High School senior football player Hunter Freyou was named to the Composite Academic All-State Football Team by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

The composite team is comprised of players in all classifications and divisions with the highest cumulative GPA, as nominated by coaches and school officials, statewide.

Freyou received his award for the honor at the LHSAA Prep Classic at the Caesars Superdome.

