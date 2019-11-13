Loreauville trio ink baseball scholarships

LOREAUVILLE — A trio of Loreauville High baseball players all inked scholarship offers Wednesday morning as seniors Beau Blanchard signed with the University of New Orleans; Caleb Washington signed with Southern University and Michael Latulas signed with the University of Southern Mississippi.
The trio were all a big part of the Tigers march to the 2017 state championship and last season’s semifinal appearance in the LHSAA State Baseball Tournament.
Now as their senior year approaches, the trio all took advantage of the NCAA early signing period to lock in their choice of college for the next four years.
“We get to see these guys everyday,” LHS head baseball coach Rob Segura said. “We get to see their heard work. Not only on the field but off the field as well, including academics.
“That’s where they really shine. They all get a college degree. That’s what really matters. Baseball will take care of itself and if they take care of their school work, it will all work out for them.”
Latulas followed through on ber verbal commitment to go to Southern Miss.
“It feels awesome,” Latulas said. “I’ve been commited to them since my sophomore year and I finally get a chance to put pen to paper.
“Southern Miss has a great baseball program and it’s in a great city and they have a great campus. I know the coaches and I fell in love with the city.”
Latulas is planning to study business and should see some playing time as a freshman.
“It’s a blessing,” Blanchard said. “I never thought I’d get this far and I just want to thank everyone who helped me along the way.
“UNO made me a great offer and I really couldn’t pass it up.”
Blanchard added that one great thing about playing for UNO is that he’ll get a chance to play against UL and play in Baton Rouge and other places around the state where his family can see him.
“Southern is a great place for me and my future,” Washington said. “I like the place, I like the program, I liked the midnset.
“It made it easy to make the decision.”
All three are ready to lead Loreauville come the 2020 baseball season.
“We went to the semifinals last year and we want to go further than that this coming year,” Blanchard said.
Practice for the 2020 season starts January 27 with the earliest jamborees can start February 20 and the first prep baseball games can start February 24.
“We get them for at least another six months,” Segura said at the signing. “They’re all good kids who understand what it takes to be winners.”