LAKE ARTHUR — Zy Alexander rushed for 239 yards and three tochdowns and threw for 151 yards and four scores as No. 20 seed Loreauville stunned No. 11 seed Lake Arthur 48-38 Friday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Alexander, who verbally committed to Southeastern Louisiana had touchdown runs of 10, seve, 51 and 53 yards and touchdown passes of 59, 62 and 16 yards for the Tigers, who at one point trailed 22-12 but rallied to take the lead in the second half and pull away late to beat the Tigers.
Loreauville will now play host to No. 4 seed Mangham in the quarterfinals Friday.
The Tigers won despite a 207 yard, two touchdown rushing effort from Lake Arthur’s Torrell Levias and a 119 yard passing effort from LAHS quarterback Tyler Breaux.
Lake Arthur led 30-20 at the end of the first quarter and 30-27 at halftime before Loreauville rallied to take a 34-30 lead after three quarters and pulled away from the Tigers in the final period for the win.
Marksville 28,
Erath 21
MARKSVILLE — Te’Darius Weaver’s 37 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as Marksville beat Erath 28-21 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday.
With the win, Marksville advances to the second round and will face Brusly, which upset Donaldsonville in the first round Friday.
After a scoreless first quarter, both teams combined for 28 points in the second quarter as Erath got two touchdowns from Ryan Richard on a six yard run and from Lane Toups on a 31 yard pass from Richard.
Erath added another touchdown in the third quarter on a seven yard run from Jax Thibodeeaux but the Bobcats couldn;t respond to Marksville’s fourth quarter score as Erath fell to 5-6 on the season.
Richard led Erath with 98 yards rushing and he threw for 138 yards.
Union Parish 37,
St. Martinville 6
FARMVERVILLE — No. 12 seed Union Parish beat No. 21 seed St. Martinville Senior High 37-6 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday.
No other information was available on the game.
Union Parish advances to play Caldwell Parish in the second round while SMSH’s season end with a 5-6 overall record.