MORGAN CITY — Loreauville backup quarterback Caleb Jacob completed four passes in Thursday night’s season opener, but all four came on the Tigers’ most important drive of the game in a come-from-behind 19-14 victory against Central Catholic at Tiger Stadium.
Jacob connected with twin brother Collin Jacob for a 24-yard touchdown completion with 19.5 seconds remaining to put the Tigers ahead 19-13 after a blocked extra point.
On the Eagles’ ensuing drive, Zy Alexander intercepted Central Catholic quarterback Ryan Miller’s deep throw on first down to clinch the victory.
Alexander led Loreauville’s offense with 106 yards passing on 5 of 9 attempts with one touchdown and one interception. He also had 31 yards on three carries and caught one pass for 10 yards.
Caleb Jacob also had a good day as he carries eight times for 103 yards and completed 4 of 10 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Loreauville’s score came after the Tigers had given up the lead to Central Catholic following Miller’s four-yard touchdown completion to Carter Williams with 2:12 remaining in the game. Placekicker Adlai Urbina’s point-after attempt gave the Eagles a 14-13 lead.
Loreauville Coach Terry Martin said he was proud of his team for fighting through adversity of cramps, which began for the team in the second quarter and continued during the game.
“I can’t say enough about the kids how they did not quit,” Martin said. “A lot of those guys last year I wouldn’t believe they did what they did tonight, because I know they were hurting. We’re going to have a lot of screaming on the bus, people cramping on the way home. I know that, but the biggest thing, again, is the fight. They fought to the end.”
The Tigers began the game-winning drive at the Tiger 39 following a kickoff return by Ethan Simon.
After an incompletion on first down, Caleb Jacob completed three straight passes to Tristan Mestayer, Logan Girouard and Alexander, respectively. The last of the three completions gave Loreauville a first down at the Central Catholic 26 with 51.5 seconds remaining.
After Jacob rushed for two yards on first down, he threw two incomplete passes, setting up a fourth-down-and-7 situation at the Central Catholic 24.
Jacob completed the fourth down pass to his brother for the game winner.
Trailing 7-0 at halftime after a Central Catholic touchdown in the second quarter, Loreauville scored on its first possession of the third quarter when Alexander connected with Girouard on a play the Tiger receiver turned into an 82-yard touchdown reception.
Cameron Trahan's extra point was good to tie the game at 7 with 8:44 remaining in the third quarter.
Loreauville took a 13-7 lead with 6:58 remaining in the third after Simon scored on an 11-yard run. The touchdown was set up by the recovery of a fumbled snap by Miller.
