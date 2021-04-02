Loreauville stays unbeaten in 7-2A race with 14-3 win at Delcambre

DELCAMBRE — Loreauville High remained unbeaten in District 7-2A baseball action with a 14-3 win at Delcambre in five innings on Thursday.
The Tigers, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, got a strong performance on the mound from sophomore right-hander Garret Blanchard, who allowed two hits and no earned runs with eight strikeouts.
“I thought he threw well,” LHS coach Rob Segura said. “He really did. He competed. He had three pitches tonight working for him. He threw well. He hadn’t pitched in a while because we had two rain-outs last week.”
The Tigers (12-5, 2-0) pounded out 14 hits and took advantage of nine Delcambre errors.
“I thought we applied some pressure and were able to capitalize on some of the mistakes they made,” Segura said.
Jahari Williams was 3-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base. Leadoff hitter Hunter Freyou was 1-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Clean-up hitter Jordy Broussard went 1-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Devin Verret went 1-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run.
“Jahari is swinging it well,” Segura said. “Blanchard is swinging it well, as is the Broussard kid in the four hole. He’s starting to get a little bit better, and the other guys just kind of play their role.
“The other night, the nine-hole hitter, Cameron Trahan, had two big hits for us. Nobody really hits for power. We kind of piece things together with some small-ball at times. Whatever we need in particular situations.”
The Tigers have a deep pitching staff, led by Blanchard and fellow sophomore Riley Marcotte.
“Right now, Marcotte is probably our No. 1 and Blanchard is probably our No. 2, although I don’t really like to classify them like that, and then we go from there,” Segura said. “Marcotte is a left-hander. He and Blanchard just compete, and that’s all you can ask from them.
“Marcotte has a scholarship offer from UNO. Sometimes we have to rein him in because he gets a little too emotional. It’s good that he pitches with emotion. I’d rather have to rein him back than have to pull it out of him. He’s a fiery competitor, but as a sophomore you have to rein him in sometimes.”
Blanchard keeps more of an even keel, his coach said.
“Blanchard is a little more calm and methodical with what he does,” Segura said. “He has a different type of mentality. We’re kind of young from a pitching standpoint. We have four sophomores, two seniors and a junior.
“The seniors are Jesse Pelous and Jordy Broussard. The junior is Joe Boudreaux. The sophomores are Blanchard, Marcotte, Cole Broome and Andrew Berard.”
The Tigers have a well-deserved reputation as a perennial 2A power, but Segura says it’s too early to make any postseason predictions.
“There is always room for improvement,” he said. “We need to show more consistency at the plate. We still have a lot of baseball left and time to improve. We’re a young team with two seniors. Trahan and Broussard — at third base — are the seniors.
“Trahan is playing well defensively in center field. He covers a lot of ground for us. He is playing a good center field. We need to work on our overall game. Baserunning, to me, is always a top priority. That’s something we need to get better at.”
Delcambre (11-9, 0-2) is ranked No. 16 in Class 2A. Cullen Bouton and Kalob Moneaux each had a hit for the Panthers, and each scored a run. Moneaux, the clean-up hitter, had an RBI.