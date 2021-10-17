Loreauville stays unbeaten; CHS beats Wolfpack

The Loreauville High School defense took a step back against a hard-running Delcambre High football team Friday night, but LHS coach Terry Martin said he remains thankful his team is undefeated after the Tigers rallied from a first-quarter deficit to claim a 42-13 win on homecoming night.
“I don’t know if we’ve played two weeks in a row as consistently well as we should,” Martin said. “We play well one week, we don’t play as well the next week.
“I don’t mean to sound ungrateful. Thank God we’re where we are and we’ve won those close games. After all these years you have to be very thankful for every game. I’ll take every win we get, but just when it was over I was just disappointed we didn’t play as well as we did the week before. As a coach you want to get better every week.”
The visiting Panthers (2-4 overall, 1-3 in District 7-2A) got on the scoreboard with an 11-yard TD pass from Parker LeBlanc to Trevor Viator in the opening period, but missed the PAT and led 6-0 after one period.
“I thought that this was one of Delcambre’s more athletic teams, and it’s always been a real physical game when we’ve played them,” Martin said. “We played poorly. They played well. They moved the ball well. I think we might have run four, maybe five plays in the first quarter.
“They took that opening drive, and maybe a nine-, 10-minute drive. They had a really good drive to start the game off. We missed tackles. That drive we might have had them two or three times in the backfield for a two or three yard loss, had guys wrapped around them, and missed the tackle. They got out of it. A lot had to do with how hard they were running, but I mean, we had kids in the right spot on that drive and we just missed a ton of tackles. We missed a tackle in the open field, one of our best players, on a little ball in the flat that was the touchdown they scored.”
Loreauville (7-0, 3-0) answered with three second-quarter touchdowns, an 11-yard scoring frun from Evan Simon and two throws from Calep Jacob to Collin Jacob covering 29 and 39 yards. Logan Templet added all three point-after kicks and did not miss a PAT on the night.
“I thought Logan Templet kicked the ball better this week,” Martin said. “Where in the past when we were trying to sky kick it, we’d kick it out of bounds. He’s a sophomore who’s doing a good job for us. The couple of times we punted he did a good job there.”
Even that isn’t the worst result, Martin said, despite the negative reaction from players and fans. Martin said he’d rather give the team the ball on the 35 from a kickoff out of bounds than have it returned for a touchdown.
LeBlanc opened the third quarter with a 57-yard touchdown run and then tacked on the point-after kick to pull Delcambre to within 21-13.
“I said it before the game, I think Coach (Artie) Liuzza’s doing a phenomenal job over there,” Martin said. “Those kids play really hard. He’s running what I think fits them, and his junior quarterback is a good little athlete. He runs well. He actually threw it pretty well against us last night. I think they’re a team that if they continue to improve they could end up with a good record and they could be a playoff team.”
Calep Jacob then broke off a 27-yard TD run and threw a 35-yard scoring pass to his twin brother Collin to make it 35-13 at the end of the third. Joshua Polk’s 22-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and the Templet PAT wrapped up the scoring.
The Tigers finished with 373 total yards, with 179 in the air and 194 on the ground, but allowed 266 yards, including 197 in the air.
LeBlanc led the Panthers with 108 yards on 12 carries and completed six of 10 pass attempts for 69 yards with one touchdown on the ground and one in the air.
“It’s just so disappointing when I know we can play better,” Martin said. “After having a really good game defensively last week I think we kind of made a step backwards. As well as our linebackers played last week, they were just out of position (Friday) night. It’s a slightly different offense, probably a little more misdirection than Catholic High did, and I was worried about it. If you don’t have your eyes in the right spot, you end up being in the wrong spot, and that’s kind of what happened repeatedly (Friday) night.”
Calep Jacob went 8-for-12 for 164 yards and three touchdowns passing and led the Tigers with 89 yards on nine carries with another TD. Collin Jacob had 110 yards and three TDs on four catches.
“Collin just made some unbelievable catches, very contested catches,” Martin said. “The first touchdown, he was initially open immediately, within three seconds of the ball being snapped, but there was a little inside pressure and Calep bailed, and (Collin) turned what was a post route into kind of a corner route and he made a hell of a catch, tiptoeing the line and keeping his feet in.”
Another catch came when it looked like the receiver was open, but as soon as his brother threw the ball there were two defenders around him, but Collin Jacob made the catch despite an interference call. Another incredible catch was wiped out by a holding penalty.
“He’s always played well for us, but he just had an exceptional night,” Martin said. “What most people don’t hear about is that Collin actually does a really great job run blocking. When he gets on somebody, he does a hell of a job.”
Jacob also made a couple of plays defensively coming from the opposite side and running down a ballcarrier on the other side of the field for a loss, the coach said.
“Calep is still kind of nursing that ankle injury,” Martin said. “He had a phenomenal 60-something yard touchdown run, again that was called back on a very questionable holding call. I thought the receiver did a phenomenal job blocking.”
Martin said homecoming was not a distraction as it often is, and the team seemed very focused. But the Tigers had a couple of fumbles, and still have work to do to improve.
“When we match up with somebody in the playoffs that’s just as fast, can jump just as high, can do some of those things that some of our better players can do, we’re going to be in a bind if we make mistakes,” Martin said. “That’s the thing that I’m thinking about down the road. We have to play really well if we’re going to progress like our kids want to do, like we all want to do.”
Loreauville travels to West St. Mary on Friday and Delcambre plays host to Jeanerette for homecoming in a pair of district games.
Catholic High 14, West St. Mary 12
After falling behind 12-0 in the first quarter, Catholic High rallied with two KK Reno touchdown runs in the second quarter to end a four-game losing skid and pick up their first District 7-2A win of the year.
Reno rushed for 101 yards on 21 carries. The Panthers (3-4, 1-3) step out of district play this week to face eighth-ranked Notre Dame at home. on Friday. WSM (3-4, 1-2) plays host to Loreauville on Friday.
Acadiana 42, New Iberia 0
No. 5 Acadiana scored four first-quarter touchdowns and added two more in the second quarter while holding New Iberia scoreless in a District 3-5A game Friday.
Corey Landry rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns and Russell Babineaux, Cameron Monette and Keevan Williams also had TD runs. The Rams (5-2 overall, 4-0 district) ran for 217 yards. Acadiana also got an 83-yard touchdown pass from Ayden Trahan to Babineaux at the end of the first quarter.
New Iberia (0-7, 0-4) finished with 26 rushing yards and 21 passing yards. NISH travels to Comeaux on Friday for a district game.