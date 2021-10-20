Loreauville stays at No. 6; Westgate slips slightly

The Westgate High School football team slipped a couple of spots in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association polls following a Saturday loss to Class 5A St. Augustine, but remain ranked in the top five in Class 4A, while Loreauville maintained its spot at No. 6 in the Class 2A polls released Monday.
Westgate (5-2) fell to St. Aug 27-14 in New Orleans in a non-district game. WHS resumes District 5-4A play Friday at Teurlings Catholic, which fell out of the Top 10 with a 41-35 overtime loss to St. Thomas More. Teurlings had been ranked No. 9 in Class 4A.
Loreauville (7-0) remained unbeaten overall and in District 7-2A with a 42-13 win over Delcambre on Friday. The Tigers travel to West St. Mary on Friday for a district game.
Westgate and Loreauville are the only two area teams ranked in the top 10 in their respective classes. Two other area teams — District 6-3A members St. Martinville (5-2) and Erath (6-1) — had 7 points and 1 point, respectively, in the 3A poll. SMSH beat Kaplan 44-12 on Friday. Erath beat Loranger 28-27 in a non-district game for its sixth straight win. St. Martinville plays host to Erath on Friday in a district game.
Several district rivals of Teche Area teams also cropped up in the polls.
In Class 5A, Acadiana (5-2) remains ranked No. 5. The Wreckin’ Rams are District 3-5A rivals of New Iberia.
In Class 4A, Carencro (5-2) moved up from fourth to third. The Bears will face Westgate in a District 5-4A game to wrap up the regular season on Nov. 5 in Carencro. STM (3-4) and Teurlings (5-2) are still receiving votes in the 4A poll with 27 and 15 points, respectively.
Abbeville, which plays in District 6-3A alongside Erath and St. Martinville, has 1 point in the 3A voting.
In Class A, Vermilion Catholic has 28 points, one spot out of the Top 10. The Eagles (4-3) play host to Centerville in a District 8-A game. Other Teche Area teams in the district are Highland Baptist and Hanson.
The top spots in all five classes remain unchanged and the top two spots are unchanged in four of the polls.
In Class 5A, the first eight spots in the poll were unchanged with Catholic High of Baton Rouge (7-0) No. 1 with 11 of 12 first-place votes. The rest of the top 10 in order features Zachary (7-0), Brother Martin (5-0), Ponchatoula (5-0), Acadiana, Captain Shreve (7-0, 1 first-place vote), Ruston (6-1), West Monroe (4-2), Destrehan (4-0) and Jesuit (4-1). Destrehan moved up from No. 10 and Jesuit moved into the top 10 after John Curtis fell out with a 22-17 loss to Jesuit.
Karr (5-0) has 11 of 12 first-place votes in Class 4A and is followed in order by Neville (6-1, 1 first-place vote), Carencro, Warren Easton (3-2), Westgate, Northwood-Shreveport (5-2), Liberty (6-0), Cecilia (5-2), Huntington (6-1) and Carver (4-1). Carencro and Warren Easton each moved up a spot, and Cecilia jumped from 10 to 8 and Carver lost to Warren Easton 23-12 to fall to 10th. Huntington was unrated the previous week.
University Lab School (7-0) has 11 first-place votes and tops the 3A poll with Sterlington (7-0) second with one first-place vote, up one spot from the previous week. Madison Prep (6-1) fell from second to third after a 37-29 loss to U High. The rest of the Top 10 sees E.D. White (5-0) in fourth, followed by Church Point (7-0), Iowa (7-0), Lutcher (5-0), De La Salle (3-2), St. James (4-2) and Lake Charles College Prep (4-3). E.D. White, Church Point, Iowa and Lutcher each moved up a spot after De La Salle lost to Hahnville 14-13 and dropped four spots. St. James and Lake Charles Prep are tied for ninth with 41 points.
In Class 2A, Many (6-1) holds a slim 2-point edge over Lafayette Christian (6-1) for first place despite LCA having six first-place votes to five for Many. No. 3 Amite (5-0) has the other first-place vote. The rest of the Top 10 saw a shakeup at all spots except Nos. 5, 6 and 10. St. Charles (5-0) moved up from No. 7 to No. 4, Mangham (6-1) and Loreauville remained fifth and sixth, respectively, Newman (4-1) dropped from third to seventh with a 12-7 loss to St. Charles, General Trass (7-0) moved up a spot to No. 8, Notre Dame (5-2) fell a spot to ninth with a 27-10 loss to LCA, and North Caddo remained at No. 10.
In Class A, Ouachita Christian (7-0) has 10 of 12 first-place votes to lead the poll, with Calvary (6-1) second with the remaining first-place votes. Southern Lab (4-2), Oak Grove (4-3), Homer (5-2) and Ascension Catholic (7) each moved up one spot and Grand Lake (6-1) dropped from third to seventh with a 24-21 loss to Hamilton Christian. St. Mary’s (6-1) is eighth, St. Frederick (5-2) moved up a spot to No. 9 and Opelousas Catholic (6-1) moved into the Top 10 with Westminster Christian (6-1) dropping out after a loss to Sacred Heart 68-35.