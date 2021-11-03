Loreauville, St. Martinville each move up to No. 2 in power rankings

As the final week of the football regular season nears, Teche Area teams know who’s out as it refers to the playoffs, which start next week.
With a few exceptions, teams also know about where they will end up in the postseason and who they will play in the first round.
In Class 2A, Loreauville (9-0) jumped up to No, 2 in the power rankings with its win over Ascension Episcopal Friday, one spot behind top-ranked Many. The Tigers won’t catch Many but have a very good chance to finish the season as the No. 2 seed, and barring an upset would be home for all playoff games through the semifinals, leaving the friendly confines of LHS’ Tigers Stadium only to play in the finals in the Superdome.
All LHS has to do is beat Jeanerette (0-9) Friday to cap off the first unbeaten regular season since 1998 and most likely go into the playoffs as the second seed.
Jeanerette, meanwhile, is 42nd in the power rankings and will not make the playoffs this year.
Also in Class 2A, Franklin (4-3) is 17th in the power rankings with one game left at Catholic HIgh Friday. The Hornets need to beat CHS to get into the top 16 and play host to first round playoff game. With a loss Franklin will be on the road, most likely at 16th seed D’Arbonne Woods Charter School.
Catholic High (4-5), meanwhile is pretty much locked into the ninth seed in Division III whether they win or lose to Franklin Friday. The Panthers will be on the road in the first round at the No. 8 seed, currently St. Thomas Aquinas.
Staying in Class 2A, Delcambre (4-4) is 28th in the power rankings after beating West St. Mary Friday. The Panthers have a game left against Houma Christian and a win gives the Panthers a slight chance to get to 27 but most likely DHS will be in the 28th seed travel to the No. 5 seed, currently Jonesboro-Hodge.
West St. Mary (3-6) is the 32nd and final seed in Class 2A. The Wolfpack have to beat Ascension Episcopal Thursday to have a chance to make the playoffs. Even then, they would be on the road at either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed, currently Many and Loreauville.
InClass 4A, Westgate (7-2) is the seventh seed after beating Northside Friday. The Tigers have a game at Carencro this week.
A win over the Bears may be enough to get them to the sixth seed, while a loss could drop them to the eighth seed. Either way, WHS will be home in the first round, likely against Franklinton, Beau Chene or Pearl River, depending on how the seeding finally shakes out.
In Class 3A, St. Martinville (7-2) also moved to the second seed after beating Teurlings Friday.
The Tigers play at Crowley this week and will be heavily favored against the Gents. The Tigers are actually tied with St. James for second but have a better strength of schedule and are ranked above St. James, which is third.
Either way, SMSH is set to be the second or third seed in the playoffs and will be home against either the 31st or 30th seed, currently Marksville (31) or Bossier (30).
Also in Class 3A, Erath (7-2) is 13th in the power rankings and regardless of what happens Friday against rival Abbeville, will be home in the first round. Depending on what happens Friday, the Bobcats will either be 12, 13 or 14 in the playoffs and are likely to be taking on either Booker T. Washington, Donaldsonville or West Feliciana in the first round.
In Class A, Centerville (2-6) is 17th in the power rankings and travel to Highland Baptist Friday. Centerville needs a win over Highland for a chance to get into the top 16 and play host to first round game, otherwise the Bulldogs will be on the road against the 16th seed, currently Northwood-Lena.
In Division IV, Highland (4-5) is 20th in the power rankings and will not make the playoffs this year.
Finally, Hanson (6-3) is 16th in the power rankings. The Tigers have to beat Covenant Christian Friday to get into the playoffs most likely heading to top seed Calvary Baptist in the first round.