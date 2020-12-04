The Loreauville Tigers, St. Martinville Tigers and Centerville Bulldogs all reached the quarterfinals of their respective playoff brackets Friday with wins, while New Iberia Senior High, Westgate High and Catholic High lost tough road games.
Loreauville trampled Rosepine 41-18 behind three hundred-yard rushers to advance to the quarterfinals for the second straight year and will play their third straight home game in the postseason this coming week against Kinder.
St. Martinville upended seventh-seeded Green Oaks on the road, 35-20, to set up a game at No. 2 Union Parish.
Centerville, playing its first playoff after advancing with a forfeit in the first round, edged Oberlin 42-40 in the second round Friday on the road to advance to a home playoff against third-seeded Grand Lake.
New Iberia fell to Zachary 34-7 on Friday in a Class 5A game to finish the season 7-3. Westgate lost to Neville 53-44 in a 4A game in Monroe to finish the season with a 6-4 record. Catholic High was edged by top seed Newman 14-7 in a Division III playoff in New Orleans and finished the season with a 6-4 mark.
Loreauville 41, Rosepine 18
LOREAUVILLE — Chris Anthony rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Calep Jacob ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns and Ethan Simon ran for 101 yards to help the third-seeded Tigers roll up 433 yards on the ground.
The game was close until halftime with LHS leading only 13-12 but the Tigers outscored the Eagles 28-6 after intermission to win going away. Four of Loreauville's six scoring runs covered more than 20 yards.
The 14th-seeded Eagles got 141 yards and two touchdowns from tailback Grant Ducote, including a 40-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Ethan Frey completed seven of 12 passes for 144 yards with an interception.
Loreauville improved to 8-0.
Zachary 34, New Iberia 7
ZACHARY — New Iberia got on the scoreboard first with a one-yard touchdown run by Alvin George III in the second quarter, but the Broncos returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a TD and added three more TDs of greater than 70 yards in the second and third quarters to overwhelm the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Kenson Tate's kick return and the ensuing point-after tied the score up at 7-7 with only 14 seconds elapsed off the clock.
Sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein, who has scholarship offers from several schools including LSU, gave third-seeded Zachary the lead later in the half with a 70-yard scoring pass to Chris Hilton, who has committed to sign with LSU this year.
In the third quarter, running back Connor Wisham broke open the game with a 74-yard touchdown run and followed that with a 96-yard TD run. Wisham had a career-high 264 yards on the ground. Wisham added a one-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
New Iberia, seeded 14th, earned its first playoff bid and its first playoff win since 2013 this season. The Jackets lost to Zachary 34-30 in the second round that season.
Neville 53, Westgate 34
MONROE — Neville outscored Westgate 20-6 in the second quarter after leading only 7-6 at the end of one period, then outscored the Tigers 26-22 in the second half to win a Class 4A second-round game.
Fourth-seeded Neville (6-2) got two touchdown passes from Brett Batteford to Billquarrius Goodin, two touchdown runs each from Anthony Allen and Timothy Byrd and TD runs from Lane Blue and Dexter Robinson in the win.
Westgate scored on four touchdown passes and a TD run by Brennan Landry.
Newman 14, Catholic High 7
NEW ORLEANS — Catholic High held down high-powered Newman for three quarters, limiting the Greenies and highly-recruited sophomore quarterback Arch Manning to a single touchdown in a 7-7 game before an exchange of punts in the fourth quarter set up a short scoring drive for Newman.
The Greenies took over at midfield following Catholic High's punt, and Joseph Pleasant scored on a 29-yard carry with four minutes to go to give Newman the lead for good.
After two sacks set up a fourth-and-19 for CHS at its own 14, Newman intercepted a pass to seal the win.
Top seeded Newman (9-0) advances to the semifinals against Lafayette Christian (7-1).