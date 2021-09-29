Loreauville set tone for 4-0 start in jamboree

LOREAUVILLE — As the Loreauville High football team reaches the midpoint of the regular season, the Tigers are undefeated at 4-0 and have average 39 points per game and have scored more than 40 points three times.
A big part of that has been the play of senior quarterback Calep Jacob and his twin brother Collin Jacob, who is his primary target for the Tigers.
“We’re doing good,” Collin Jacob said. “Actually, 4-0 is a great start. The first three games were pretty decent and this last week against Franklin we shook back after halftime and caught our heads.
“But overall it’s been pretty good.”
Loreauville puts its undefeated record on the line Thursday night when it plays host to Kaplan (2-2) coached by former Catholic High standout Cory Brodie with his dad, former CHS and Westgate head coach Craig Brodie, as an assistant.
“It’s going good so far but we still have a lot of work to do,” Calep Jacob said. “But for where we are we’re doing good.”
The twins feel that the tone of the season was set in the jamboree when the Tigers beat New Iberia Senior High.
“We put in the work to get that win and we knew that it wasn’t going to be given to us,” Collin said.
“We knew coming into the season that we had targets on our back from last year when we went to the quarterfinal,” Calpe added. “You’ve got to put the work in to be 4-0.”
Last week, Loreauville struggled but got the win over Franklin in the Districct 7-2A opener, The week before, the Tigers had an emotional win over Kinder, the team that beat them in overtime in the quarterfinals in 2020.
The two feel that win may have played a role in the struggle against Franklin.
“It’s like any other team or any other game,” Collin said. “When you play a game like the Kinder game, which was a very emotional game for us, the next game is going to be a down game.”
That sentiment was echoed by his brother.
“We probably took Franklin as an easy game,” Calep said. “That’s really something that we can’t do. We have to focus up.”
The twins also said that with another big game coming up next week against arch-rival Catholic High, the Tigers can’t afford to take Thursday’s game against Kaplan lightly.
“I just play every game like any other game. I do not look at any opponent any differently,” Collin said. “No disrespect to anyone. Kaplan is going to be treated the same way as Catholic High.
“We’re not looking ahead to anyone else.”
The fact that it is their senior year together has not changed anything about how the play the game with each other.
“It’s the same game, the same feeling, the same everything,” Collin said. “There is nothing different this year than last year or the year before. I still get on him if he doesn’t throw me the ball but that’s a quarterback/wide receiver thing anyway.
“Just because he’s my brother doesn’t change anything.”
“I did freeze him out one time,” Calep said laughingly. “But he’s still the same guy that I’ve been playing with since we were little. That’s not going to change between us.”