LOREAUVILLE — Loreauville High senior Gracie Ransonet has always been a bit of a workout warrior, having spent more than enough time in the weight room as she prepared to play softball every year of her prep career.
But in January, she took working out a little more seriously. Oddly enough, it was on a whim.
“I never thought that I would be a state champion powerlifter, I just did it for fun and I thought I’d see where it would take me,” Ransonet said.
Where it took her was Louisiana-Monroe’s Fant-Ewing Coliseum, where the LHS senior won the Division III 148 pound weight class state championship in powerlifting Friday.
Something she started for fun led to a nice piece of hardware for her scrapbook.
“I was always good in the weight room and always very strong,” Ransonet said. “So I thought ‘Why not give it a go.’ and I made it all the way to state and then won it.”
Ransonet started working out for softball way back during her freshman year at Loreauville but her workouts for powerlifting started in January.
“When Coach Destiny (Kliebert) said we were going to start a powerlifting team, I just gave it a shot,” Ransonet said.
So she started training for powerlifting in January and two months later, walked out of Fant-Ewing Coliseum with gold around her neck.
“That kind of like the ultimate dream,” Ransonet said
The funny thing about powerlifting is that there are not that many meets where athlete can measure his progress against other lifters.
The two main events are the regional meet, where athletes qualify for the state meet. and the state meet, where everyone competes in their weight class and division for the state championship.
So while Ransonet was working out, she really didn’t have much knowledge of what her competition was doing. At the same time, though, no one else know what Ransonet was doing.
“I had Coach Destiny work with me but it wasn’t until that first meet that we went to that it really started to take off,” Ransonet said. “We only did three meets, including regional and state.”
Powerlifting involves competing in three disciplines, bench press, squat and dead lift. Competitors get three attempts in each discipline to clear as much weight as possible and the totals are added up then plugged into a formula to determine total lift.
“I had heard of powerlifting before but I really wasn’t that into it,” Ransonet said. “But when it came here, it was new, it was fun and I decided to participate.”
With only two months of training under her belt, the LHS senior won both the regional and state titles in her weight class.
At state she set a new Louisiana record for the dead lift and bench press, She benched 170 pounds, 295 in the squat and 355 in the dead lift and the result was golden and historic for Loreauville High.
“I knew that I was in first place after the dead lift and then it was a matter of waiting it out,” Ransonet said.
And the LHS senior is already thinking about next year.
“I plan to keep doing it and participate in it at UL next year,” she said
And it leaves a legacy for the future at Loreauville.
I know it will be a motivational thing for girls at Loreauville in the future,” Ransonet said. “It was something that no one ever thought it would happen at Loreauville and now that it’s happened, others will follow.”