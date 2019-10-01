Loreauville’s Ransonet sees the big picture

LOREAUVILLE — When it comes to the bigger picture in life, Loreauville senior football player Conor Ransonet gets it.
You won’t find his name among the statistical leaders of the LHS football team, but there’s no doubt that Ransonet is a leader.
LHS head coach Terry Martin was blown away by a speech Ransonet delivered to local youth before the season.
“I was trying to show kids ‘the Loreauville way,’” said the senior, who plays receiver, cornerback and is the team’s long snapper. “How you should live your life - to show up every day and do your job the right way.”
During his junior campaign, Ransonet was pressed into duty at receiver after Logan Girouard was sidelined with an injury.
“I got thrown into the mix instantly when Logan got hurt in the first game,” Ransonet said. “I had to learn a lot.
“I knew I was prepared, and now that I don’t start anymore because he’s back, I teach the younger kids what to do and how to do it the right way, which is full speed.”
In the second half of a close game at Central Catholic in Week 1, Martin called on Ransonet to log quality reps in the secondary, and he played well as the Tigers won 19-14.
“He’s as steady as they come,” Martin said. “Conor is in line to be valedictorian. He’s taking a class that’s only offered in fourth block, which is when we watch film with the team.
“He had to make the choice not to be in there with his teammates. It tears him up that he has to miss that, but at the same time, he knows what he has down the road.”
Ransonet, who scored a 31 on the ACT, has big plans for the future.
“I want to go to UL and major in business management,” he said.
“After that, I want to go into sports management and work in the field of college athletics.
“I want to work my way up to athletic director at a Power Five school.”
Ransonet meets with the LHS staff after school to review what took place during the film period.
“He does a lot of film work on his own,” Martin said. “He’s always looking to serve us. “Conor is real active in the community. His grandfather was an athlete here, and his dad was a three-sport athlete here.”
LHS currently has a 2-2 record and is expected to return to the playoffs after winning only one game in 2018.
“We knew the only way to go was up after last year,” Ransonet said.
“We have an exceptional senior class with 10 on the team. Most of them are great in the classroom.
“When the hurricane came through, I think all 10 were at the park at our event where we filled sandbags for the community. It was great.”