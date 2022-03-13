Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Loreauville High School’s Bronson Louviere signed to play college baseball with Louisiana State University at Alexandria on Wednesday.

Louviere, who has played both baseball and football for Loreauville High School, carries a 3.0 GPA and plays both catcher and pitcher for the Tigers’ baseball team.

Louviere was an offensive tackle for the Tigers’ district champion football team.

Tags

Load comments