Loreauville’s Landry leads Best of Teche list

From the moment Kate Landry walked onto the softball field at Loreauville High School, head softball coach Jude Dugas knew that he had a special player.
“You just knew from the way she played the game that she was a unique player. That she was going to do big things for us,” Dugas said.
Landry didn’t disappoint.
When she walked off the softball field for the final time after Loreauville’s second round playoff loss this year, Landry had done her part in helping lead Loreauvile to two district title and one district second place finish, three playoff appearances and most likely four if not for the COVID pandemic which wiped out her junior season.
“Kate was our captain and leader on the field,” Dugas said. “She was the one that this team looked to as a catalyst to get things going.”
As a senior for Loreauville this past season, Landry hit .565 with 11 home runs, 19 doubles, one triple and 49 RBIs. She played first base and pitched as well.
After helping lead Loreauville to a 20-win season and the second round of the playoffs, Landry was chosen as the Most Valuable Player on The Daily Iberian’s Best of the Teche Softball Team for the 2021 season.
“She’s and excellent representative of a student-athlete,” Dugas said.
Joining Landry on the Best of the Teche Softball team are her teammates, freshman pitcher Ayssa Soileau (10-9, 4.12 ERA. 124 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched and .304 average, one home run,10 doubles, four triples and 17 RBIs); freshman shortstop Saydi Landry (.393); pitcher Laurie Badeaux (one homerun, eight doubles, two triples, 20 RBIs; 6-2 record pitching, 4.01 ERA, 36 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings); and eighth-grader Lexi McLin (.414 average. nine home runs, 10 doubles and 2 triples and 44 RBIs).
“As you can see, we have a bit of a youth movement going on here in Loreauville,” Dugas said.
Dugas was named Coach of the Year for the team.
New Iberia Senior High is represented by seniors Mia George (.475 average, 1 home run) and Trista Reagan.(.450 average, three homers).
Catholic High is represented by senior Laurie Badeaux (.444 average, 2 home runs, 29 RBIs), senior Jodi Suire (.390 average, 25 RBIs) and senior Michelle Sapienze (.390 average, 16 RBIs, one home run).
“These were the big three leaders of our team,” CHS coach Angela Badeaux said. “We wouldn’t have had as successful season as we did without them.”
Delcambre is represented by pitcher Paige Myers (15 wins, 3.0 ERA, 128 strikeouts in 128 innings pitched), outfielder Rhen Broussard (.475 average, 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 21 RBIs) and third baseman Madison Hyatt (.375 average, seven doubles, four triples, five home runs, 25 RBIs).
“Three very important players for us this year,” Delcambre coach Keith Morgan said.
Honorable Mention Best of the Teche choices include Catholic High’s Riley White; Highland Baptist’s Ava Armentor; Hanson’s Brooklyn Burgess, Addie Lovell and Hilary Pilaro; Centerville’s Carolin Finley; Jeanerette’s Sierra Villegas; Franklin’s Kaitlin Marcotte, LaDerriika Polidore A’Derria Richardson; and Westgate’s Abigail Borel, Breanna Lee and Destiny Buteau.