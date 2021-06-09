LOREAUVILLE — Now that the NCAA recruiting dead period has finally ended after COVID-19 shut things down since last year, Loreauville football standouts Collin and Calep Jacob are taking full advantage.
The Jacob twins, who will be seniors when school resumes, led LHS to an 8-1 record and an appearance in the 2020 Class 2A quarterfinals.
“We camped at LSU last weekend,” said Collin Jacob, who stars at receiver and defensive back. “Coming up, we have UL, Tulane, Southeastern, Mississippi State and Southern Miss camps.”
Collin Jacob, who had 82 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks, 12 passes broken up, two forced fumbles, five receiving touchdowns, and a kick return for a touchdown, has landed scholarship offers from Army, Navy, Louisiana-Monroe, UTSA, Southern, Southeastern and New Mexico.
“We’re focused this summer on increasing our speed,” Collin Jacob said. “We’re just getting back from track season. We want to get bigger and play with a more physical mentality.”
Collin and Calep Jacob, who are both in the 6-foot-1, 175-pound range, each ran a leg on Loreauville’s 4x400 relay team that finished third in the state at the outdoor meet this spring.
“College coaches say they like my skills on both sides of the ball,” Collin Jacob said. “They said I’m a physical ballhawk with the ability to catch the ball in traffic, and that I’m an explosive route-runner.”
Army, Southern and Southeastern have extended scholarship offers to Calep Jacob, the star quarterback for LHS.
Calep Jacob, who passed for 955 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games, added 91 tackles, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups and three fumble recoveries on defense.
Although he doesn’t have as many offers as his brother, Calep is taking it in stride.
“It has motivated me to work harder,” he admitted. “It really motivates me. At the same time, I congratulate Collin more than anything.”
Collin Jacob said he’s open to playing either side of the ball in college.
“That’s a hard question,” he explained when asked whether he favors offense or defense. “I’m an athlete. It doesn’t matter where I play. I play hard, regardless of the position.
“The most fun? It’s defense. You get that feeling when you hit someone that’s like no other feeling.”
Tulane, UL and UTSA have been pushing to get official visits, according to Collin Jacob.
“I’m looking for that connection,” he said in regard to ultimately choosing a collegiate destination. “I’m looking at the education I’m going to get and what the school has to offer, football-wise, as well.”
While Calep Jacob has been playing quarterback since he was five years old, he’s open to playing defense on the next level.
“College coaches say they like the way my hips move naturally in pass coverage,” he said. “Coaches are working me at cornerback in some camps. I play free safety at Loreauville.”
His experience at quarterback helps Calep make instinctive plays on defense.
“It helps because I can read and scan the field,” he said. “I don’t fall for head fakes and ball fakes and all that. My experience at quarterback slows the game down for me when I’m on defense.”