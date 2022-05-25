Loreauville’s Tim and Corgan Edler, a grandfather and grandson powerlifting team, once again broke personal and state records.
At the Backwater Powerlifting Meet on Saturday, May 20, the duo finished with grandfather Tim bringing home the silver medal and grandson Corgan finishing in first place.
Both lifters not only returned home to Louisiana with medals, they also both improved their overall weight by considerable amounts. Corgan, 17, improved his squat to 380 pounds, a 66 pound increase from his last event, which took place in March of 2022. Corgan’s bench press dropped six pounds to 281 pounds, but his deadlift, at 440 pounds, was a 38 pound increase. Corgan’s total weight across all three events was a whopping 1101 pounds, an increase of 104 pounds since his last meet.
Tim, 74, also improved, squatting 215 pounds, which was a 12 pound increase. His bench press also dropped (187 pounds, or 6 pounds less than last time), but his 264 pound deadlift was an increase of 16 pounds. Tim’s total lift was 666 pounds, a 28 pound increase.
Tim finished the meet with four state records, one for each lift and the record for total weight. Corgan was expecting to also come away with state records, but a mixup with the event staff resulted in the lifts being ineligible for consideration. Tim said Corgan wasn’t too upset about the mixup, as they will both be prepared to challenge for records at their next meet in October.
The duo set ambitious goals for themselves this year, but look to be well on their way to achieving them. Corgan is hoping to lift a total weight of 1200 pounds (400 pounds in squat, 300 pounds in bench press, and 500 pounds in deadlift) while Tim is hoping to break 800 pounds (175 pounds in squat, 225 pounds in bench press, and over 300 pounds in deadlift).
Tim said both he and Corgan are willing to help anyone in the area with getting started in powerlifting, even children or special olympians. The Edlers believe that powerlifting isn’t just a year-round sport, but a lifetime sport.