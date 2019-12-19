Loreauville’s Alexander inks with Southeastern

LOREA “It’s a blessing,” said the 6-foot-3, 175-pounder, who led the Tigers to the Class 2A quarterfinals as a star quarterback, receiver and defensive back.
“Not too many high school athletes get a chance to play on the next level. I have a chance to do that. I’m just truly blessed. Yesterday, Coach Tank (Calais) called me. He was excited about me signing, and I’m proud to be a Lion.”
During his career at LHS, Alexander tried to emulate his older cousins, Raymond and Rhashid Bonnette. Coincidentally, this year’s trip to the quarterfinals marked the longest postseason stint for the Tigers since the Bonnette brothers were lining up at quarterback and receiver, respectively.
“I always looked up to my older cousins,” Alexander said. “I was just trying to break some of the records that they accomplished. I fell short, but it was just great to play football at Loreauville. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and everyone helping me.”
“I created some memories over here that will last a lifetime. I’m forever grateful to everyone for what they’ve done for me.”
Loreauville head coach Terry Martin said Alexander reminds him of two of his former players at Cecilia.
“I had a couple of kids at Cecilia who were just like Zy in (UL Lafayette tailback) Raymond Calais and Marcus Wiltz,” Martin said. “They were great athletes but also very concerned about their academics. Zy absolutely fits in that mold.
“And if you look at his athletic ability, it’s safe to say that Zy is probably the best all-around athlete to ever come out of Loreauville. He ranks right up there as one of the best — if not the best — top two or three I’ve ever coached.”
According to Martin, Alexander is a natural-born leader.
“Zy already has a plan for the future,” the LHS coach said. “He’s talked about getting involved with coaching and becoming a teacher. He mentors young kids and just has that kind of magnetic personality. I think he would be phenomenal at coaching.
“I don’t think he’s ever missed anything since I’ve been here. He’s extremely dependable and an extremely caring person. He’s very humble. Maybe sometimes a little too quiet. He just has a natural ability that he raises the level of everyone else without even trying to. With his frame and his build, the sky is the limit.”
Alexander, who verbally committed to SLU last month, led 20th-seeded Loreauville to two consecutive upsets of higher seeds in the 2A playoffs.
In a first-round win at No. 13 Lake Arthur, he accounted for seven touchdowns. Alexander is also a stellar baseball player for LHS, which won a state title two years ago and reached the semifinals this past season.