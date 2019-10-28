Loreauville quarterback Zy Alexander and Franklin Senior High defender Jordyn McCoy were selected as Haik Minvielle and Grubbs Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, by voters in the poll on The Daily Iberian’s website.
Alexander, who scored five touchdowns in the Tigers win over Delcambre, received 173 votes of the 470 cast (36.8 percent).
Catholic High’s Trey Henry received 110 votes (23.4 percent); Centerville’s Morty Frederick received 95 votes (19.6 percent) and Franklin’s Zylan Perry received 92 votes (19.6 percent).
Franklin’s McCoy received 127 of a possible 362 votes (35.1 percent) to win the Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Centerville’s Amarion Chatman received 119 votes (32.8 percent) while Catholic High’s Nick Borne received 116 votes or 32.1 percent).
Nominations are open for the eighth week of the season for Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.
To nominate, write in the comments of this story or send your nominations to either Sports@daily-iberian.com or Neal.McClelland@daily-iberian.com
Voting for the Players of the Week should be up on Iberianet.com later tonight and run untill Friday.