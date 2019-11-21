LOREAUVILLE — It’s been quite a month so far for Loreauville multi-sport star Zy Alexander.
Last Friday, on the heels of a verbal commitment to play football at Southeastern Louisiana, the senior accounted for seven touchdowns as the 20th-seeded Tigers upset No. 13 Lake Arthur in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
In 2018, Alexander missed almost the entire season after breaking his collarbone and the Tigers struggled with their field general out, winning only one game.
Despite playing only one full game as a junior, Alexander received a scholarship offer from SLU recruiting coordinator Tarence “Tank” Calais before the start of his senior campaign.
“Coach Tank and I have been talking for a long time,” Alexander said. “I didn’t play my junior year and he still offered me. He saw the potential in me.”
This year, Alexander has thrown for 1,283 yards with 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He’s rushed for 100-plus yards in multiple games and is completing almost 60% of his passes with a robust 23.3 yards per completion.
“I went and saw Southeastern beat Lamar a few weeks ago,” Alexander said. “That was a good thing. I liked the atmosphere. They have a lot of people going to the games and supporting them.”
Alexander attended that game with Westgate defensive back Blayne Delahoussaye, who is also committed to the Lions.
“Blayne and I had talked about committing,” Alexander said. “We played against each other growing up. That’s my brother. (Current SLU and former Westgate defensive lineman) Ron Madison and I were on the same team in pee-wee football. He played a big role in my commitment.
“I contacted coach Tank to tell him I was committing. He talked to me and then put me on the phone with the head coach (New Iberia native Frank Scelfo) and the defensive coordinator (Lance Guidry).”
When making his decision, Alexander leaned on former Loreauville great Rhashid Bonnette, who has played for Louisiana Tech and McNeese State.
“Rhashid is my oldest cousin,” said Alexander, who will sign next month. “He said to follow my heart and don’t let anyone make the decision for me.”
SLU, which is ranked No. 21 in the nation among FCS schools with a 7-3 record, is also offering Alexander an opportunity to play college baseball.
Alexander has been the leadoff hitter and a star outfielder for LHS, which won the 2A baseball state title in 2018 and reached the semifinals earlier this year.
The 6-foot-3 senior will lead his team vs. fourth-seeded Mangham in a second-round playoff game at LHS on Friday.