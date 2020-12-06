LOREAUVILLE — For the second straight year the Loreauville High School Tigers are headed to the Class 2A quarterfinals after running over Rosepine 41-18 Friday night in the second round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs.
That’s one of the few things that’s normal for the Tigers this season in a year fraught with uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s begun to surge again as the weather cools off.
“I’m so thankful,” LHS head coach Terry Martin said. “I just told them, we’ve got a lot of things to clean up, but for this group, from where it was a couple of years ago to go to the quarterfinals two years in a row, it says a lot about them. They said at the beginning of the year, that senior group, they want to take at least one more step, so we’ll see.”
Loreauville ran up 433 yards on the ground in beating the visiting Screaming Eagles, with three runners tallying more than 100 yards apiece. Tailback Chris Anthony led LHS with 139 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, averaging 17.4 yards a touch. Quarterback Calop Jacob had a team-high three touchdowns and averaged 11.5 yards a carry, gaining 138 yards on 12 rushes. Ethan Simon added 101 yards on 13 runs, averaging 7.8 per carry.
“At this time of the year you have to be able to run the ball, but still, our passing game is still not where it was at the beginning of the year,” Martin said. “We’ve got to get back to it. We’ve got to work on it some more.”
Jacob started things off with a 28-yard scoring run on the Tigers’ first possession spinning out of one tackle at around the 20 before leaping over a defender trying to go low near the 7 to get into the end zone for a 7-0 lead that lasted until the end of the first quarter.
But a big pass play of 70 yards from 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback Ethan Frey to tight end Cole Donahue on a slant late in the first quarter set up a four-yard TD carry by running back Grant Ducote to pull the Screaming Eagles to within 7-6.
An interception by Rosepine’s Jake Smith and return to the LHS 33 set up a five-play scoring drive that gave the Eagles a 12-7 lead after fullback Braden Trull spun and powered his way into the end zone from the 4. Loreauville stuffed the 2-point try.
Loreauville was only 4-for-11 in the air with the interception, and Martin said the Tigers’ lack of success passing is both from a lack of time Jacob has spent with his receivers in the past month after the team missed nearly three weeks of work and games because of COVID-19, and a mental issue.
“I think it’s just mental. It’s the mental reps,” he said. “With both quarterbacks when we get to work during the week, I can see they’re both still unsure about some things. Maybe it’s me. Maybe it’s trying to do too much instead of trying to be simple, but you get to a point in the season where everybody’s so good. You have to come up with a wrinkle here and there, and see what they do and adjust what you do based on what type of defenses they play. We’ve just got to keep working because it’s more mental than physical.”
Loreauville came right back after falling behind, however. Simon’s 28-yard run set up an eight-yard TD run by Jacob for a 13-7 lead after the PAT failed.
That was the score at halftime, and the Loreauville defense made sure the Tigers didn’t lose the lead again. After forcing a turnover on downs when a screen pass to Ducote netted only two yards on fourth-and-seven, the Tigers were off and running again offensively.
Jacob turned a high snap over his head into a 25-yard touchdown, scrambling back to recover the ball and then running left untouched to the end zone.
“He can make plays out of nothing,” Martin said of his QB. “A couple of times in the first half they had us dead. They had us stopped — we snap the ball over his head, and it looked like the old wall punt return, our guys just kind of turned and blocked. He’s a great athlete. He’s a very, very competitive kid. We’ve just got to keep working, because he’s a good quarterback. We just need to get back in synch like we were at the beginning of the year.”
Following a four-and-out, Loreauville needed only five plays to go 55 yards, with Anthony scoring on a 23-yard gallop. Another four and out led to a seven-play drive, capped by Anthony’s 30-yard sprint, and after an interception by Jahari Williams on the first play following the kickoff, the Tigers scored again on a three-yard carry by Williams.
The 28 straight points turned what had been a 1-point lead into a 41-12 advantage with 7:45 remaining in the game. Ducote broke the scoring streak with a 40-yard TD run of his own with 3:41 left but by then the game was out of reach., thanks to defense and the strong running game.
“I was surprised because it was as simple as, we ran it to the right, ran it to the left, ran it to the right, ran it to the left,” Martin said. “It was kind of what we did last week against Jeanerette. It’s kind of what we did last year, and I don’t know why, just last week I thought to do it a little more.”
Frey, who is committed to play catcher for the LSU baseball team, finished 6-for-12 for 144 yards. Ducote had 140 yards on 22 carries.
Martin said Frey threw beautiful passes on a 45-yard slant and the 70-yarder, both to Donahue.
“What they did those first couple of times, and I saw it coming all year — Calep and (twin brother) Collin are so physical and aggressive in the run game, I’ve joked with Calep all year, I said if I played you, I’d go after you. I’d play action you because we’d beat you, because he wants to get the run so bad. They did a great job. It was an RPO (run-pass option). He stuck it in the back’s gut, and he rode the back. Calep sat, and he was giving him (the pass). He came up throwing it behind him. He’s a really good quarterback.”
The Tigers play host to No. 6 seed Kinder this coming week in the quarterfinals. Kinder beat No. 11 Avoyelles 28-22 on Friday. It’s the third straight home game in the postseason for Loreauville.
“The only thing is if we didn’t have the (seating) capacity limits, boy we’d have some money this year,” Martin said. “But I’ll take this over money any day.”