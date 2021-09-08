Loreauville ready to step up against 4A North Vermilion

LOREAUVILLE — The Loreauville Tigers got the season started the right way with a blowout win at Class 3A Erath on Friday. This Friday, LHS goes for another win at a larger program at 4A North Vermilion.
“Calep Jacob played a great game,” LHS coach Terry Martin said of his senior quarterback, who rushed for 181 yards on nine carries with 2 touchdowns.
“He’s been doing a pretty good job in the run game. He did a good job against NISH. We got up early in the game and didn’t have to rely on throwing it, but we did run a little more play-action than I anticipated.”
Calep Jacob also tossed a 29-yard scoring pass to his brother, Collin Jacob. Ethan Simon rushed for 55 yards on eight carries and a score, while Evan Suimon carried seven times for 50 yards.
“Ethan also caught a ball that would have been a touchdown,” Martin explained. “He fumbled near the end zone, and Collin was able to recover it for a touchdown. Ethan has good hands out of the backfield. We’d like to increase our throws to him a little more.
“Evan Simon is solid. He had a couple of long gains. He got to the 4-yard line one time. We tried to get him in for a score, but they stopped him twice, and then Ethan scored on the next play. Evan did a lot of nice blocking for his brother during the game.”
Martin saw room for improvement in several areas.
“We have some things to clean up,” he said. “Their backside linebacker made some plays on us. Our offensive line played well at times, but on two specific plays, their linebacker made a stop in the backfield. Defensively, we didn’t play that well. Our inexperienced inside linebackers struggled.”
North Vermilion dropped a 20-14 decision to Kaplan in its opener.
“Kaplan is simple with what they do, but they were able to hold onto possession for so long because their offensive linemen come off the ball so low and flat,” Martin said. “North Vermilion has a couple of good receivers who can make people miss.
“On defense, they remind me of Erath. They’re physical and play with great technique. They have two great cornerbacks. One is a kid with long arms who does a good job both in run and pass defense.”